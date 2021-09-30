Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale back in England squad

Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold miss out through injury.
Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale back in England squad

Fikayo Tomori, left, and Ollie Watkins are back in the England squad (Fabrizio Carabelli/Scott Heppell/PA)

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 14:12
Simon Peach

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale returned to the England squad as Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold missed the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary through injury.

The Three Lions sit top of Group I heading into the penultimate international camp of the year, with manager Gareth Southgate naming a 23-man selection for the double-header.

AC Milan defender Tomori has been included in the squad nearly two years on from winning his first and only cap in Kosovo – the Three Lions’ final match before the pandemic led football to shut down.

Watkins returns for the first time since being cut from the provisional Euro 2020 squad, with uncapped Ramsdale back having been brought into the squad that reached the final following an injury to Dean Henderson.

Maguire and Alexander-Arnold dropped out of the group for next month’s internationals through injury while Patrick Bamford, Nick Pope and Jude Bellingham also missed out.

Phil Foden returned after missing the September triple-header through a foot complaint, but Mason Greenwood was again conspicuous by his absence.

More in this section

Manchester United v Villarreal - UEFA Champions League - Group F - Old Trafford Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to make more history with Manchester United
Simon Silwood court case West Brom fan jailed over ‘grossly offensive’ racial abuse posted on Facebook
Juventus v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Allianz Stadium We should have been sharper – Thomas Tuchel demands cutting edge from Chelsea
EnglandPlace: UK
Northampton Town v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet League One

Will Keane earns first Ireland call-up but Darren Randolph misses out again

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up