Will Keane earns first Ireland call-up but Darren Randolph misses out again

Former England U21 striker Will Keane has earned his first call-up to the Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan and friendly against Qatar.
The Wigan Athletic forward, who has scored four times this season for the League One side, will assemble with the squad on Sunday ahead of the trip to Baku as Ireland seek their first win of the campaign on Saturday week. They host Qatar four days later at Aviva Stadium.
Keane – whose father hails from Dublin – is the twin brother of Everton defender Michael, who switched allegiances the other way having represented Ireland at U17 level.
Sheffield United left-back Enda Stevens, Derby County midfielder Jason Knight and Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene all return to the squad after injury ruled the trio out of the September matches.
Captain Seamus Coleman and defender Dara O'Shea are both ruled out through injury while Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby are suspended for the clash against the Azeris, who drew 1-1 in the first game between the nations earlier this month.
Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).
Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).
Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jason Knight (Derby County).
Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).
World Cup qualifier - Saturday, October 9:
Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland, Baku Olympic stadium, 5pm, Irish time.
International friendly - Tuesday, October 12:
Republic of Ireland v Qatar, Aviva stadium, 7.45pm