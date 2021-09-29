Clinical Chiesa comes up trumps as Juventus upset Chelsea

JUVENTUS 1 (Chiesa 46) CHELSEA 0

Chelsea crashed to their first Champions League defeat since August 2020 as Federico Chiesa scored the only goal of a scrappy game to give Juventus a surprise victory.

Thomas Tuchel’s reigning European champions were favourites to beat the Old Lady of Turin, who have struggled for form since Max Allegri returned in the summer.

With only three wins from seven previous games, and a modest position halfway down Serie A, Juventus were expected to struggle. But Chiesa, one of Italy’s stars at Euro 2020, scored 11 seconds after half-time to win the game.

And it has to be said Chelsea only had themselves to blame, with sloppy defending but most damagingly a succession of missed chances from Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz, two of their biggest money signings, who spurned several golden chances to score.

Indeed Wojciech Szczesny, the former Arsenal goalkeeper, had only one real save to make over the course of 90 minutes, and that was a simple shot straight at him from Lukaku, who looks to be struggling in front of goal.

Tuchel made two changes from the Chelsea side that lost to Manchester City on Saturday, with Covid victim Ngolo Kante replaced by Havertz and Timo Werner dropped in favour of Hakim Ziyech. Neither player, however, made much impact during a frustrating first-half in which Chelsea had the majority of possession but struggled to create clear chances.

Their only shot on target during an error-prone opening 45 minutes was a well-worked corner routine in the 15th minute when Marcos Alonso’s low delivery went to Lukaku, who shot straight at Szczesny from 15 yards. It was the only meaningful involvement by the €100m striker, who made little impact for the third successive game.

With Juventus happy to defend deep and attack on the break, chances were few and far between for the visitors. Havertz was tackled by as Rodrigo Bentancur as he ran in on goal, and shortly before half-time Thiago Silva had a header and then a shot blocked following a corner.

Juventus were more dangerous on the break, and Chiesa could have opened the scoring in the 20th minute when he capitalised on loose pass from Mateo Kovacic, ran in on goal and fired a shot just wide of the far post. Kovacic and Jorginho were poor again, as they had been at the weekend, and gave the ball away too often for Tuchel’s liking. Adrien Rabiot failed to make the most of one break, and later fired over the bar, while Edouard Mendy had to be alert to hold a free-kick shortly before half-time.

Tuchel decided to make his first change at the break, with Ben Chilwell replacing Marcos Alonson at left wing-back.

But within 11 seconds of Juventus kicking off the second-half, Chelsea were behind. The ball was played forward quickly and headed inside for Federico Bernardeschi, who passed it towards goal. Chiesa acted like lightning, getting in ahead of Antonio Rudiger to fire a first-time shot with his left-foot that flew high inside Mendy’s near post.

It was a huge blow for Chelsea, and the sparse crowd at the Juventus Stadium reacted wildly. They should have been celebrating another goal in the 64th minute when Rabiot and former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado set up Bernardeschi for a golden chance, but the striker, who has not scored for over a year, volleyed high over the bar from close range. Not surprisingly he was replaced a minute later.

By that stage Tuchel had made a further three changes, sending on Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Calum Hudson-Odoi, and the English youngsters certainly gave their side more energy, creating more chances. But Lukaku was having one of those off-nights. Hudson-Odoi sent in an inch-perfect cross in the 75th minute but the big Belgian thumped his header well wide of goal from 10 yards. He was a similar distance from goal when he spun his marker to set up a shooting chance but fired high over the bar. And with 10 minutes left, he sent a tame header into the hands of Szczesny.

Lukaku was not the only Chelsea player spurning golden chances to equalise. Havertz had a great chance with a header in the 88th minute but put it high over the bar, and then an almost identical chance from Chilwell’s corner in the final minute of stoppage time but put it over again, as Chelsea crashed to their first Champions League defeat since Bayern Munich beat them two seasons ago.

JUVENUTS: Szczesny, Danilo, Bonucci, de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Bentancur (Chiellini 83), Locatelli, Rabiot (McKennie 77), Cuadrado, Bernardeschi (Kulusevski 66), Chiesa (Kean 77).

CHELSEA: Mendy, Christensen (Barkley 75), Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta (Loftus-Cheek 62), Jorginho (Chalobah 62), Kovacic, Alonso (Chilwell 46), Havertz, Ziyech (Hudson-Odoi 62), Lukaku.

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (Spain)