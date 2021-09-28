Magical Messi rolls back the years with first PSG goal to torment Pep Guardiola and Man City

PSG 2 Man City 0

There was not much to separate these nouveau riche European superpowers as they met for the first time in the Champions League this season but what difference there was could be summed up in two simple words.

Lionel Messi, the man Pep Guardiola leaves you in no doubt must be considered the greatest of all time, settled an end-to-end roller coaster of a game with a 74th-minute goal that simply rolled back the years.

The veteran powered upfield, half the length of it, before exchanging a pass with Kylian Mbappe, who back-heeled the ball into his path, and Messi, without breaking stride, swept home a magnificent, curling finish, his first goal since joining PSG, and the one that killed off a decent City effort.

But for all the talk of PSG’s “Play Station” front three, it was a former Aston Villa and Everton midfielder, hardly known for his eye for goal, who drew first blood.

Idrissa Gueye opened the scoring after seven minutes with a delightful right-foot finish into the top corner of the City goal, a strike of such precision and power that Messi, Neymar, or Mbappe would all have gladly have added it to their resumés.

The attack had started with one of many flowing PSG attacks on the evening, bodies storming forward and the French attacking down the right through Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe who swept the ball across goal.

An off-balance Neymar attempted to make contact only to swing and make an unconvincing touch but the ball fell kindly to Gueye whose finish was simply stunning. Not a bad way to notch your first Champions League goal in 24 games.

If that was memorable, City’s best chance of the first half was even more so, although for reasons that Guardiola would rather forget.

Kevin de Bruyne had been relatively quiet until the moment in the 26th minute when he saw a sliver of space and flicked a magnificent short cross with the outside of his boot that landed on the head of teammate Raheem Sterling.

The England striker should have hit the target but, perhaps daunted by the significant shape of home keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, could only head against the bar. If that miss was disappointing, what followed was astonishing.

The rebound sat up relatively high off the ground but, still, with the PSG net gaping and Donnarumma stranded, Bernardo Silva was left with an open goal to convert into from inside six yards, only for the Portuguese to follow Sterling’s lead and strike his attempt against the same part of the crossbar.

It was a jaw-dropping moment but typical of a game that did not disappoint when the pre-match phoney war - most of which seemed to consist of Guardiola talking up the French and talking down his own team - ended.

And, true to the hopes of neutrals all over the world, there were moments when both teams’ play resembled a computer game, end-to-end attacking endeavour, coupled with plenty of technical expertise and lung-busting athleticism from the rivals.

Messi, of course, was the centre of attention but when Joao Cancelo became the game’s first booking, after 23 minutes, it was for a tactical foul on Mbappe as, not for the first time, the French threatened to break up field with devastating effect.

De Bruyne was even more fortunate before the interval, surviving a VAR review after a terrible-looking foul on Gueye was deemed worthy only of a yellow and not the red that he might have been expecting.

But the half could have ended with City level, and not only because of the Siva miss.

Cancelo and De Bruyne both unleashed powerful shots that were too close to PSG’s Italian international keeper who was able to block them with the minimum of concern.

De Bruyne delivered a perfect corner onto the head of Ruben Dias and the centre-half’s goalward header drew another fairly routine save from Donnarumma.

Still, the French front trio, of course, were a constant source of threat and, just before the break, Mbappe strode away down the left and crossed for Ander Herrara whose terrific 20-yard strike was tipped over by Ederson. The move from the resulting corner ended with Mbappe, again, crossing and teammate Marquinhos coming within inches of turning the ball home as he slid in.

It was a goal the French needed as the second half unfurled with City playing an increasingly threatening series of balls in behind the high defensive line.

Sterling rolled a shot wide in the opening seconds after the restart, De Bruyne was in a great position and blocked by Marquinhos before Donnarumma’s legs kept out another shot from De Bruyne.

The home threat remained, of course, and it took a brilliant recovering challenge from Kyle Walker to deny Neymar what looked like evolving into a glorious shooting chance.

PSG (4-3-3): G Donnarumma 6; Hakimi 8, Marquinhos 7, Kimpembe 5, Mendes 5; Herrera 6, Gueye 8, Verratti 7 (Wijnaldum 77, 6); Messi 9, Mbappe 8, Neymar 6.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 9, Dias 7, Laporte 5, Cancelo 7; De Bruyne 8, Rodri 7, Silva 6; Mahrez 7, Sterling 6 (Jesus 77, 6), Grealish 5 (Foden 67, 6).

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande.