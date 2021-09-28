Liverpool keep up scoring streak as Salah and Firmino capitalise on Jones' starring role

Porto 1 (Taremi 74) Liverpool 5 (Salah 18, 60, Mane 45, Firmino 77, 81)

Liverpool marked the passing of club legend Roger Hunt in the best possible way with yet another high-scoring Champions League win in Porto's Estadio Do Dragao.

Jurgen Klopp's players wore black armbands as a mark of respect following the announcement of Hunt's death earlier in the day and then proceeded to pay the perfect tribute to the England World Cup winner by sweeping aside the Portuguese champions with consummate ease.

They clearly love playing in Porto's backyard. On their two previous visits in 2018 and 2019 they had won 5-0 and 4-1 respectively and this victory was just as impressive.

Mo Salah continued his hot streak with a double that sandwiched one from Sadio Mane. And Roberto Firmino, a second half substitute for Salah, added the last two.

But the star of the show was Academy graduate Curtis Jones who produced a dynamic midfield performance and set up both Salah's goals and also earned assists for both of Firmino's late strikes.

The only slight blot on the evening was that Liverpool's hopes of keeping a clean sheet were wrecked by Taremi's diving header to make it 3-1.

But the margin of victory and the performance will put Liverpool in great heart for their weekend Premier League showdown with Manchester City - as well as putting them in pole position in their group with six points from their opening two games. This was also the sixth successive game in all competitions that Liverpool had scored three goals.

Liverpool were two up at half-time thanks in part to some fine attacking play but also some less than impressive goalkeeping from Diogo Costa.

After 18 minutes he could only parry Jones's shot with the ball hitting a defender and bouncing back towards goal leaving Salah with a simple tap-in.

Then, just before half-time, he came off his line to intercept James Milner's superb low cross but seemed to take his arms away leaving Mane - just like Salah - with a simple finish from a couple of yards out.

Costa had shown his better qualities with a fine acrobatic fingertip save to prevent Jordan Henderson from marking his 400th appearance for the Merseyside club with a goal.

Klopp's men were in such control that Alisson had only one save to make and that was a comfortable one from Luiz Diaz's tame shot.

And they continued to dominate in the second half when they added three more goals. Jones won the ball in midfield before setting up Salah for his second with a shot that went through Costa's legs.

Diogo Jota squandered three chances for a goal against his hometown club before Taremi pulled one back totally against the run of play.

But Firmino put a fairer reflection on Liverpool's dominance. He fired home after being set up by Jones and then rolled the ball from 25 yards out after a pass by Jones had tempted the hapless Costa way out of his goal.

Porto are experienced European operators and certainly no mugs. They drew their opening group game against Atletico Madrid in Spain and had not been beaten in their last 18 games in any competition stretching back to March.

But Liverpool made them look second-rate and will hope this victory is an omen. The last two times they had won in Portugal in 2018 and 2019 they reached the Champions League final. On this form, they will take some stopping.

Porto (4-4-2): Costa 5; Corona 5, Cardoso 5, Marcano 5 (Wendell 56, 5), Sanusi 5; Otavio 4 (Vieira 14, 6), Oliveira 6, Uribe 5 Vitinha 56, 5), Diaz 5; Taremi 5, Martinez 5 (Grujic 46, 5).

Subs not used: Conceicao, Costa, Evanilson, Mario, Manafa, Marchesin.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Milner 7 (Gomez 66, 5), Matip 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7; Henderson 7 Oxlade-Chamberlain 73, 6), Fabinho 7, Jones 9; Salah 8 (Firmino 66, 8), Jota 7 (Origi 88), Mane 7 (Minamino 66, 5).

Subs not used: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Tsimikas, Phillips, Williams.

Referee: S Karasev (Russia).