Presnel Kimpembe the homegrown star shining among PSG’s galacticos

Paris St-Germain meeting Manchester City in the group stage is a little like two top climbers competing to see who will be first out of Everest Base Camp.

According to Mount Everest.net it is a place of hope, fear, frustration as well as “conflicts and life-long friendships”. The real action has still to come. Slip up here and there is still plenty of time to recover and reach Camp 1.

But PSG are under a bit more pressure than might have been expected. They dropped points in their opening fixture in Bruges, and nearly came unstuck at the Parc des Princes nine days ago against Lyon. There are tensions among their extravagantly assembled galacticos and people waiting to see if the attacking stars can really perform as a team.

All the more reason to look outside the limelight, and in particular at those at the back. They signed Sergio Ramos to provide another experienced head alongside Marquinhos, following the departure of Thiago Silva. But arguably PSG’s most important defender may be their least well-known — and one who cost them nothing.

Presnel Kimpembe, now 26 and with 24 caps and a World Cup winner’s medal to his name, has been with the club since the age of 10. There are a few other French youngsters in the squad, but Kimpembe is unique so far in having claimed a starting place after coming through the youth ranks. He has had to be very patient. He only made 10 appearances in his first two seasons in the first team.

“I know of many who would have given up with PSG,” said William Gallas three years ago, predicting that he would become first choice for his country as well as his club. The breakthrough came in February 2017 when he starred in the 4-0 win against Barcelona, helping to snuff out an attack including two of PSG’s current galacticos, Leo Messi and Neymar, plus Luis Suarez.

It was an astonishing Champions League debut but three weeks later his team was on the receiving end of one of the most remarkable comebacks in Champions League history when Barcelona won 6-1 at Camp Nou. With Thiago returning from injury, Kimpembe was left on the bench that night and could only watch helplessly as Neymar ran riot in the final minutes.

He does not look the most imposing of defenders, but his strength, composure on the ball, interceptions, and excellent passing make up for his relative weakness in the air and on his right foot.

There are faults to his game — he was in the wall that broke when Riyad Mahrez scored in last year’s semi-final — and occasionally a hot-headed reaction which cost him a three-match ban last season, but Kimpembe is in other respects a model professional.

Married with two children he often visits Eragny-sur-Oise, the town where he grew up and played his early football. And he has also paid tribute to his parents’ roots — his father was born in Congo, his mother in Haiti — tweeting messages of solidarity in Creole after the catastrophic Haitian earthquake last month.