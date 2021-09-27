Pat Hoban delivers again as Dundalk climb out of relegation play-off place

A screamer from Hoban – his fifth game in a row to score – earned Dundalk a first league win against Bohemians since May 2019
Pat Hoban delivers again as Dundalk climb out of relegation play-off place

Dundalk's Sean Murray in action against Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot at Oriel Park. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 22:12
John Fallon

Premier Division: Dundalk 2 Bohemians 1 

In a madcap season for Dundalk, the choice of Manic Monday blaring out at Oriel Park was apt for their latest bout of mayhem.

Thankfully, in another campaign riddled by controversy, they came out the right side of this contest and leap out of the relegation play-off spot.

Sam Stanton’s first goal of the season on the stroke of half-time and a screamer 14 minutes after it from Pat Hoban – his fifth game in a row to score – earned the Lilywhites a first league win against Bohs since May 2019.

Tyriek Wilson’s reply 19 minutes from the end set up a grandstand finish but Bohs slipped to a second straight defeat and now face a battle to remain in European combat for a third season on the spin.

Georgie Kelly had shown his former club what they were missing by having a major bearing on the two previous meetings between the clubs.

His penalty earned Bohs an early-season victory in April but it was his hat-trick, in the 5-1 demolition the following month, that really got him motoring towards the division’s golden boot accolade.

The 20-goal striker led the line again and, despite Peter Cherrie being Dundalk’s third different goalkeeper in the space of five weeks, he wasn’t fazed when the big striker tried to make his presence felt as early as the tenth minute.

Experienced stopper Cherrie was safe as houses again when Keith Buckley advanced from midfield to unleash a low rocket which he safely gathered.

A sense of anxiety within the boisterous home crowd soon dissipated as Dundalk took control. On 14 minutes, James Talbot was left rooted to the spot when Sean Murray connected with Darragh Leahy’s left-wing cross and crashed his header off the near post.

Talbot was called into action four minutes later to repel Hoban’s volley after the striker had outmuscled James Finnerty to hare clear.

Kelly bounced his header into the turf and wide at the other end but it was merely a temporary break as the Lilywhites hit the front in the final minutes of the half.

When Finnerty failed to clear a right-wing cross, the twinkled-toed Michael Duffy was allowed to cut in from the left.

He found Stanton with his back to goal but he swivelled past the hapless Finnerty and drove his left-foot shot into the roof of Talbot’s net from an acute angle.

Long took Finnerty out of the firing line as part of a double substitution at the break and they wasted a couple of chances to level. Ali Coote did the hard work on 55 minutes by sneaking between the two centre-backs to get clear, only for his touch to elude him, and Dawson Devoy arrowed his rising shot off-target moments later.

They would rue those misses, for Hoban was accuracy personified shortly after. Talbot’s fingertips denied Stanton his second but, from the resultant corner, which was only half-cleared, Hoban chested the ball down and drilled a 20-yard piledriver beyond the stranded goalkeeper.

That prompted a swift reaction from the visitors, with Kelly denied an immediate reply by Andy Boyle’s goal-line clearance, which somehow didn’t earn a corner.

Talbot then produced a double-save, turning Hoban’s header onto the post and denying Sean Murray’s follow-up as the game became stretched.

Wilson smashed in a left-foot shot from 20 yards that flashed past Cherrie at his near post but the custodian redeemed himself by batting away Kevin Feely’s back-post header with 13 minutes left. 

A frustrating night for Keith Long and his Gypsies but they have to meet again in the league and, potentially, the FAI Cup final on November 28.

DUNDALK: P Cherrie; C Dummigan, D Cleary, A Boyle, D Leahy; G Sloggett (R Jurkovskis 50), S Stanton; S Ben Amar (Han Jeong-Woo 71), S Murray (S Nattestad 86), M Duffy; P Hoban.

BOHEMIANS: J Talbot; R Feely J Finnerty (R Cornwall 46), C Kelly, T Wilson; K Buckley (A Coote 46), C Levingston (J Mullins 77); L Burt, D Devoy, R Tierney; G Kelly.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

More in this section

France Soccer Champions League Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti fit to take on Manchester City
Troy Parrott enjoying life at MK Dons: 'It gives me confidence coming onto the pitch' Troy Parrott enjoying life at MK Dons: 'It gives me confidence coming onto the pitch'
Brentford v Liverpool - Premier League - Brentford Community Stadium Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool’s defending is ‘not that much of a concern’
#League of Ireland
Waterford v Dundalk - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

FAI to meet with Limerick District League after concerns raised over finances

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up