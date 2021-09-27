Pat Hoban delivers again as Dundalk climb out of relegation play-off place

Premier Division: Dundalk 2 Bohemians 1

In a madcap season for Dundalk, the choice of Manic Monday blaring out at Oriel Park was apt for their latest bout of mayhem.

Thankfully, in another campaign riddled by controversy, they came out the right side of this contest and leap out of the relegation play-off spot.

Sam Stanton’s first goal of the season on the stroke of half-time and a screamer 14 minutes after it from Pat Hoban – his fifth game in a row to score – earned the Lilywhites a first league win against Bohs since May 2019.

PAT HOBAN! 😲



It's another incredible goal as the Dundalk striker fires home a volley from outside the box 🚀



62' @DundalkFC 2-0 @bfcdublin



Tyriek Wilson's reply 19 minutes from the end set up a grandstand finish but Bohs slipped to a second straight defeat and now face a battle to remain in European combat for a third season on the spin.

Tyriek Wilson’s reply 19 minutes from the end set up a grandstand finish but Bohs slipped to a second straight defeat and now face a battle to remain in European combat for a third season on the spin.

Georgie Kelly had shown his former club what they were missing by having a major bearing on the two previous meetings between the clubs.

His penalty earned Bohs an early-season victory in April but it was his hat-trick, in the 5-1 demolition the following month, that really got him motoring towards the division’s golden boot accolade.

The 20-goal striker led the line again and, despite Peter Cherrie being Dundalk’s third different goalkeeper in the space of five weeks, he wasn’t fazed when the big striker tried to make his presence felt as early as the tenth minute.

Experienced stopper Cherrie was safe as houses again when Keith Buckley advanced from midfield to unleash a low rocket which he safely gathered.

A sense of anxiety within the boisterous home crowd soon dissipated as Dundalk took control. On 14 minutes, James Talbot was left rooted to the spot when Sean Murray connected with Darragh Leahy’s left-wing cross and crashed his header off the near post.

Talbot was called into action four minutes later to repel Hoban’s volley after the striker had outmuscled James Finnerty to hare clear.

Kelly bounced his header into the turf and wide at the other end but it was merely a temporary break as the Lilywhites hit the front in the final minutes of the half.

When Finnerty failed to clear a right-wing cross, the twinkled-toed Michael Duffy was allowed to cut in from the left.

He found Stanton with his back to goal but he swivelled past the hapless Finnerty and drove his left-foot shot into the roof of Talbot’s net from an acute angle.

Long took Finnerty out of the firing line as part of a double substitution at the break and they wasted a couple of chances to level. Ali Coote did the hard work on 55 minutes by sneaking between the two centre-backs to get clear, only for his touch to elude him, and Dawson Devoy arrowed his rising shot off-target moments later.

They would rue those misses, for Hoban was accuracy personified shortly after. Talbot’s fingertips denied Stanton his second but, from the resultant corner, which was only half-cleared, Hoban chested the ball down and drilled a 20-yard piledriver beyond the stranded goalkeeper.

That prompted a swift reaction from the visitors, with Kelly denied an immediate reply by Andy Boyle’s goal-line clearance, which somehow didn’t earn a corner.

Talbot then produced a double-save, turning Hoban’s header onto the post and denying Sean Murray’s follow-up as the game became stretched.

Wilson smashed in a left-foot shot from 20 yards that flashed past Cherrie at his near post but the custodian redeemed himself by batting away Kevin Feely’s back-post header with 13 minutes left.

A frustrating night for Keith Long and his Gypsies but they have to meet again in the league and, potentially, the FAI Cup final on November 28.

DUNDALK: P Cherrie; C Dummigan, D Cleary, A Boyle, D Leahy; G Sloggett (R Jurkovskis 50), S Stanton; S Ben Amar (Han Jeong-Woo 71), S Murray (S Nattestad 86), M Duffy; P Hoban.

BOHEMIANS: J Talbot; R Feely J Finnerty (R Cornwall 46), C Kelly, T Wilson; K Buckley (A Coote 46), C Levingston (J Mullins 77); L Burt, D Devoy, R Tierney; G Kelly.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).