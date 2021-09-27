Troy Parrott enjoying life at MK Dons: 'It gives me confidence coming onto the pitch'

Troy Parrott's third goal of the season — this time from the penalty spot — was enough to give MK Dons three points against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday. And kept at the perfect time for the Ireland striker with Stephen Kenny set to name his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier with Azerbaijan later this week.

Parrott also thought he was on the mark in the 4-1 win over Gillingham last week, though his strike was eventually debited as an own-goal to Max Ehmer, even if the Dubliner is still investigating if he can stake a claim.

"I'm trying to," he told the MK Dons website, "though I don't know what's going on with that."

After a couple of frustrating loan spells away from parent club Tottenham, Parrott (still only 19) is beginning to make good on the promise that has excited observers of Irish underage football for many years. He's a fixture in an MK Dons side that has risen to third in the League One table.

“I am enjoying it a lot, things are going well so far. Obviously, I have a couple of goals, I'd like a lot more but I take confidence from the ones I've got and I'm enjoying it a lot.

"In every game, I've had over one chance at least. That excites me a lot. It gives me confidence coming onto the pitch that the boys around me are going to create chances for me, and likewise me for them.

“We have our targets and our goals coming towards the end of the season - obviously we want to be up there in the promotion spots but there is a long, long way to go. We just need to keep picking up points in every game. Just keep going.

"The season has only started. We're still at the beginning, Hopefully, by the time it comes to the end of the year people will be looking at us more seriously

“It's going well for us, we're on a good run and it's important we keep going. I know it's the easiest thing to say, but it's right - it's important to stay grounded and keep picking up points.”