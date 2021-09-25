Win in Cobh keeps Bray on track for playoffs

League Of Ireland First Division: Cobh Ramblers 1-2 Bray Wanderers

Bray Wanderers secured a crucial away victory over Cobh Ramblers in their quest to secure a League Of Ireland First Division promotion playoff place.

With Bray now on 36pts, they hold a commanding advantage over the chasing pack for the final playoff place over Athlone Town (28pts) and Cork City (26pts).

It was a lively start to proceedings by Ramblers who threatened twice in the opening ten minutes, including a Ciaran Griffin effort which was cleared off the line.

For Bray, Ryan Graydon showed good footwork to tee up Dylan Barnett on 20 minutes, but he blazed over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

Cobh had another opportunity just past the half-hour mark when Lee Devitt got a touch on a cross, but it was gathered by Bray keeper Maher.

Mark Byrne flashed an effort wide of the mark from distance for Bray late in the half, as the sides went in level at the break despite a few potential sightings of goal.

In what was a lively second half, Bray went into the lead early. From a good ball into the box by Byrne, Graydon was on hand to instinctively tap in at the back post.

Ramblers were awarded a penalty kick as Regix Madika was taken down by Dan Jones, Bray also reduced to ten men.

Jason Abbott duly converted for Cobh with a fine finish from the spot.

But Bray responded right away to go back into the lead. From a cross into the penalty area by Graydon, Richie O’Farrell was on hand to neatly finish from close range.

Ramblers ended the game strongly, but they could not find another equalising goal. Bray saw things out for a much-welcomed win for Gary Cronin’s side.

COBH RAMBLERS: Chambers; Duggan, O’Riordan, Walsh, Hill; N O’Connell(D O’Connell, 76), Abbott, S O’Leary(Devitt, 28); Turner(Madika, 62), Griffin (Drinan, 76), Kennedy(D O’Leary, 62).

BRAY WANDERERS: Maher; Barnett, Jones, Barry, Quinn; Byrne, O’Farrell; Thompson(Doyle, 76) , Kavanagh(Callan, 76), Graydon; Shaw (Lovic, 79).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.