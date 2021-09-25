Guardiola restores faith but Tuchel's tactical crown tarnished

PEP GUARDIOLA secured his place in Manchester City's history with his 221st win, moving ahead of all the club's previous managers, but more significant was the manner of victory over Chelsea, widely considered their chief contenders for the Premier League title.

Saturday lunchtime's kickoff at Stamford Bridge was billed as the first six-pointer of the season, a potential title-decider and the chance for Thomas Tuchel to cement his place as a tactical genius, having masterminded three successive victories against City since taking over as Chelsea manager in January, the biggest of which was the Champions League final last May.

In the end it was none of the above, and Guardiola came out of it with his reputation as a master tactician restored, while at the same time Tuchel's tactical nous was tarnished somewhat.

The German coach's decision to set up with an ultra cautious 5-3-2 formation backfired, as it left his side on the backfoot from the start, and with a side of City's attacking quality, that is always a dangerous ploy.

The formation worked well when Chelsea switched to it halfway through their win at Tottenham last week, but City are on another level and Guardiola's players dominated throughout. City were better in defence, midfield and attack, with Chelsea's forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner srtikingly isolated and ineffective.

Guardiola is a pragmatist if nothing else, and having failed to land Harry Kane to give his side the centre-forward they wanted, has shuffled his existing players to superb effect. Gabriel Jesus has been deployed on the right of a front three this season, and had his best game for some time, capped with the winning goal. Jack Grealish gives City a threat from the left wing that Raheem Sterling no longer possesses, and Phil Foden showed his versatility once again with a mischievous display as a false nine.

None of these three should ever win an aerial duel against the likes of Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva or Antonio Rudiger, but they are all more than capable of giving Chelsea's big defenders the runaround on the ground. As he did so effectively with Barcelona, Guardiola produces successful sides without requiring a big man up front.

Chelsea's one glaring weakness last season was an effective number nine and they spent over €1million Euros on Lukaku to plug that gap. He scored against Arsenal, Aston Villa and then Zenit in the Champions League, but failed to trouble the more robust defences of Liverpool, City and Tottenham. It must be a worry for Tuchel that the club's record signing has barely had a sniff of goal recently, aside from the tap-in against City that was disallowed for offside.

It does not help that Tuchel already has to cope with another misfiring big-money striker, Werner, who was woeful again on Saturday. The German has scored only one club goal this season, making it four in 31 games for Chelsea since Tuchel took over last January – hardly the sort of return Roman Abramovich expects for another outlay of over €50m Euros.

Another concern for Tuchel is that his usually reliable midfield trio of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic were so poor against City, being overrun repeatedly and giving the ball away too easily and too often. By contrast, City's midfield was what we have come to expect, a well-oiled machine, with Rodri the hub around which Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva operated so effectively. The latter looks back to the form that made him a contender for Footballer of the Year when he helped City win the title in his first season at the club, and De Bruyne was again a thorn in Chelsea's side, a reminder of what might have been if they had not rejected him in his younger days.

Knowing when to persist with a player, and when to let them go is one of the hardest tasks for any manager or director of football. Silva and Jesus were two players that City were reportedly happy to offer to Tottenham in a bid to tempt Harry Kane in the opposite direction, yet now look re-energised and a key part of City's push for more honours.

Guardiola called Jesus “one of the best signings of this period” and was also full of praise for Silva. While he could not get the goal machine that is Kane, he has found another way to make his forward line dangerous. Tuchel did get his big man, but now has to work out how to get the best out of him.