Late Michail Antonio winner prolongs Leeds misery

Premier League: Leeds 1 West Ham 2

Michail Antonio's last-minute winner sealed a stunning come from behind win as West Ham heaped more early-season pressure on Marcelo Bielsa.

Two second-half goals sealed a fully-deserved victory for the Hammers, the second arriving at the death courtesy of Antonio's sixth of the campaign, placed confidently past Illan Meslier after good work from Declan Rice.

Leeds paid the price for failing to take their early chances, and remain unable to shake off accusations of second season syndrome after extending their longest run without a win under Bielsa to leave them in the relegation zone.

It's now six games without a victory in what is the club's worst start to a top-flight season for 86 years after a breathless encounter at Elland Road. Raphinha's first-half goal got them off to an ideal start, but Junior Firpo's own goal after the break launched the Hammers' stirring comeback.

David Moyes' side also saw Tomas Soucek's effort early in the second half ruled out for Antonio's clumsy elbow-first challenge on Meslier which earned the forward a caution.

A third goal of the season from Raphinha broke the deadlock in the 19th minute after Soucek surrendered possession in his own half. Rodrigo fed Mateusz Klich, who laid the ball off for Leeds' Brazilian winger to fire home from outside the area, the fifth time the South American has scored from such range in the past 12 months.

The hosts almost doubled their advantage when Raphinha, who was an injury doubt before the game, hit the base of a post with a low curling effort not dissimilar to his goal. It took a full-length Lukasz Fabianski save to prevent Stuart Dallas from marking an impressive midfield display with a goal.

Despite a return to the kind of attacking prowess which underpinned their impressive return to the Premier League last season, Bielsa's side could easily have gone in at half-time trailing but for goalkeeper Meslier.

The young Frenchman produced stunning early saves to thwart Antonio and Said Benrahma, the lively Hammers forward who also fired an early effort into the side-netting.

Antonio was a whisker from converting another dangerous centre from Benrahma, before an error from Kalvin Phillips allowed Pablo Fornals through on goal, only for Meslier to round-off a fine 45 minutes with a brave block to maintain his side's advantage.

Klich blotted an otherwise outstanding display by wasting a glorious chance to give Leeds valuable breathing space just after the hour when the Poland international put his shot wide from a dozen yards after more fantastic approach play and inviting pull-back from the ubiquitous Raphinha.

It proved costly when the Hammers deservedly levelled in the 67th minute. Jarrod Bowen made his way into the Leeds box, and his wayward shot took a hefty deflection off the shoulder of Firpo on its way past Meslier.

With time running out, Antonio was rewarded for a hard-working centre-forward's display as he beat Jamie Shackleton before confidently finding the net to seal victory.

LEEDS (4-1-4-1): Meslier 9; Shackleton 6 (Summerville 90, 5), C Cresswell 6, Cooper 7, Firpo 6; Phillips 7; Raphinha 9 (Roberts 69, 6), Klich 8, Dallas 8, James 5 (Harrison 46, 5); Rodrigo 8.

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 7; Coufal 7, Zouma 6, Ogbonna 6, A Cresswell 7; Soucek 5, Rice 6; Bowen 7 (Dawson 90, 6), Fornals 5 (Vlasic 78, 6), Benrahma 9; Antonio 7 (Yarmolenko 90).

Referee: Kevin Friend