A new Maldini on the scoresheet, Atletico slump in Spain

Atlético Madrid's Spanish title defence was dealt a blow as they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at lowly Alavés
LA SPEZIA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Daniel Maldini of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between Spezia Calcio and AC Milan at Stadio Alberto Picco on September 25, 2021 in La Spezia, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 17:02

One of Italian football’s most famous names returned to a Serie A scoresheet as Daniel Maldini netted in a 2-1 win for Milan over Spezia on his first league start for the club.

The 19-year-old followed in the footsteps of his father, Paolo, and grandfather, Cesare, both of whom were Milan greats, by scoring with a 48th-minute header.

Daniele Verde’s heavily deflected strike drew the home side level at the Stadio Alberto Picco, but a late goal from substitute Brahim Diaz restored Milan’s lead.

The win sent the Rossoneri to the top of the table with 16 points ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures. Spezia are 17th with four points.

Atlético Madrid’s Spanish title defence was dealt a blow as they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at lowly Alavés in LaLiga on Saturday.

Centre-back Víctor Laguardia’s fourth-minute header from a Rubén Duarte corner was enough for the hosts to secure their first win of the season as they moved off the foot of the table.

The result left Diego Simeone’s side second on 14 points, two behind leaders Real Madrid, who are in action later today when they host Villarreal.

“We need to improve and ensure that our games are more consistent, because right now they really aren’t,” Simeone said. “It’s always tough when the opposition closes up shop. We didn’t have the kind of speed or skill needed to undo them.

“The most important thing for us is to improve and grow and I’m confident we’re heading in the right direction with the work we’re doing.” The champions huffed and puffed as they attempted to find a way back into the match after such an early blow but were kept out by admirable defending from the hosts.

Marcos Llorente, Luis Suárez and the substitute Ángel Correa all went close for the visitors, while Laguardia headed Kieran Tripper’s shot off the line.

Tomás Pina missed a glorious chance to double Alavés’s lead nine minutes from time, but fired over when unmarked on the penalty spot – yet his side hung on to claim a first victory over Atleti since 2003.

