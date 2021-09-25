City make statement with revenge win over Chelsea

Premier League: Chelsea 0 Man City 1

GABRIEL Jesus’s second-half goal ensured Manchester City ended their run of three successive defeats at the hands of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea. In an early meeting between two of the sides expected to fight it out for the Premier League title this season, it was the reigning champions who asserted themselves, delivering an impressive statement of intent.

The two teams had last met in May’s Champions League final that ended with Tuchel’s side lifting the trophy. On this occasion, though, it was City who dominated, at times overwhelming the hosts, and who would have won by a more convincing scoreline but for some wasteful finishing and the efforts of Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy and his defence.

The visitors set the tone for the game by immediately pushing Chelsea backwards, forcing Tuchel’s side to concentrate on containing City’s attacking efforts. With Phil Foden operating in the middle of a front three, closely supported by Kevin De Bruyne, Guardiola’s pressed forward in numbers although they struggled to create the clear opening that might have led to them to establish a deserved first half lead.

Tuchel had opted to pair Timo Werner with Romelu Lukaku in a front two but they were starved of service and the only time they threatened before the break was on the rare occasion Werner manage to run at the City defence.

Neither team managed a shot on target during the opening 45 minutes but that changed soon after the interval. City maintained their earlier momentum and forced the lead in the 53rd minute after Rodri’s shot was controlled by Jesus who managed to turn despite the attention of three defenders and sent a low shot past Edouard Mendy, helped by a deflection off Jorginho’s heel.

Jack Grealish repeatedly caused problems on the left drawing a fingertip save from Mendy before starting the counter-attack that would have led to his City’s second goal had Thiago Silva not managed to clear Jesus’s shot off the line. Forced to respond, Chelsea were much more positive as the game opened up but City stood firm in the face of late pressure.

CHELSEA (3-5-2): Mendy 8; James 6 (Silva 28, 7), Christensen 6, Rudiger 6; Azpilicueta 6, Kante 7 (Havertz 60, 6), Jorginho 6 (Loftus-Cheek 76, 6), Kovacic 6, Alonso 6; Werner 5, Lukaku 5.

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 6, Ruben Dias 7, Laporte 6, Cancelo 6; Silva 6, Rodri 9, De Bruyne 8 (Mahrez 80, 6); Gabriel Jesus 6, Foden 7 (Fernandinho 87, 6), Grealish 8.

Subs not used: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Palmer, Lavia

Referee: Michael Oliver 6