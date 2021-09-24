Sean Murray and Patrick Hoban both on the double for dominant Dundalk

Dundalk 4 Sligo Rovers 1

Two goals apiece from Sean Murray and Patrick Hoban saw Dundalk end a run of 69 days without a league win against Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park.

Vinny Perth’s side had taken just a single point from their previous six league matches since winning 1-0 against Finn Harps back on July 17.

However, a brilliant first-half double from Murray, who scored twice in the space of eight minutes either side of an equaliser from Johnny Kenny with Sligo’s only real chance of note, set them on their way to ending that run.

Hoban then put the game to bed on 63 minutes, turning in from close range after Michael Duffy had drilled the ball across the box.

That all but ended any slim hopes Liam Buckley’s side had of getting back into the title race before Hoban added another with a brilliant finish from just outside the area in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete his side’s biggest win of the season.

Dundalk: Cherrie, Jurkovskis (Nattestad 88), Cleary, Leahy, Dummigan; Sloggett, Patching (Hanratty 88); Ben Amar (Animasahun 71), Murray, Han (Michael Duffy 54), Patrick Hoban.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan, Banks, Mahon, Donelon; Morahan, McDonnell; Figueira (Byrne 74), De Vries (Lorenzen), Kenny (Keogh 84); Wright (Parkes 74).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).