Derry enhance Euro claims with comfortable win

Derry enhance Euro claims with comfortable win

Derry City’s Jamie McGonigle was on the scoresheet again. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 22:27
Arthur Duffy

Derry City 3 Longford Town 0

Derry City strengthened their claims for a top four finish having put a youthful Longford Town to the sword at the Brandywell.

And with neighbours Finn Harps defeating Bohemians at Dalymount, it was a good night's work for Brandywell fans.

The scoreline accurately reflected the pattern of play as the basement side clearly struggled in defence having lost the battle in midfield.

Two goals to the good at half-time, followed by a third in the 80th minute, saw the Candystripes maintain their hopes of European football next season.

Ruaidhri Higgins side made their intentions known during the early stages when breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute.

Centre-back, Joseph Manley seemed to dwell when in possession and when the ball was poked clear into the path of the advancing Jamie McGonigle, the Derry striker produced a sublime finish.

McGonigle broke free on 28 minutes and when he found Will Fitzgerald inside the winger presented Akintunde with a gilt-edged chance. Unmarked and in no shortage of space, Akintunde actually passed the ball to the net from six yards.

Derry ended the game as a contest 10 minutes from the end following another quality move.

Sub Evan McLaughlin played a superb ball in behind the Longford defence and when Danny Lafferty let fly, Steacy produced a superb diving save, parrying the ball out before Junior met the loose ball and dinked it into the net.

DERRY CITY: Gartside; Boyce (Porter, 86), Toal, McJannet, Lafferty; Harkin (Storey, 86), Hery (McLaughlin, 65); Junior, Akintunde, Fitzgerald (Coll, 65), McGonigle (Malone, 73).

LONGFORD TOWN: Steacy; Elworthy, Manley, O'Driscoll, Zambra (Kirk, 74); Dervin, Nugent, Byrne (Dobbs, 74), Grimes (Davis, 82); Williams.

Referee: J. McLoughlin (Dublin).

More in this section

Waterford v Drogheda United - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Phoenix rises to occasion for Waterford
Pat Hoban celebrates after scoring a goal 24/9/2021 Sean Murray and Patrick Hoban both on the double for dominant Dundalk
Bohemians v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Finn Harps stay clear of drop zone with impressive away win
#League of Ireland
Derry enhance Euro claims with comfortable win

Cork City's play-off hopes take another blow in Shannonside stalemate 

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up