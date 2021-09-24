Jack Byrne leaves APOEL Nicosia having played just five times for Cypriots

Jack Byrne’s torturous spell in Cyprus has been cut short after just five games and nine months into his two-and-a-half year contract at APOEL Nicosia.

The reigning PFAI Player of the Year and Soccer Writers Ireland Personality of the Year spurned a contract extension offer from Shamrock Rovers last January to reunite with Mick McCarthy, the man who handed him his first two Ireland caps in 2019.

But McCarthy was sacked the day after Byrne’s debut. Shortly afterwards, he suffered a back injury which sidelined him for several months and he struggled to make an impression upon his return.

APOEL are renowned for their impatience with managers and McCarthy’s successor, Savvas Poursaitidis, eventually paid for their failure to secure European qualification.

He was dismissed in August and but a change of guard to Sofronis Avgousti hasn’t resulted in a change of status for Byrne. He hasn't kicked a ball this season and his exit was expected.

“APOEL announces the completion of its cooperation with the football player Jack Byrne,” the club said in a short statement. “We wish Jack good luck in his professional career and personal life.”

The timing of Byrne becoming a free agent is unfortunate as his options are limited. Had his release been sealed before the transfer deadline of August 31, a move to the UK would have been likely.

At 25, Byrne’s choice of next club will be crucial.

He had put behind a mixed spell in the UK at Manchester City, Wigan Athletic, Oldham Athletic and Kilmarnock to flourish upon his return to Rovers in 2019, breaking into the Ireland squad. He became the first League of Ireland player to win a competitive cap in November 2020 when appearing off the bench against Wales in the Uefa Nations League.