They thought it would survive a nuclear winter but the Jervis Centre Celtic Shop is to close

For 22 years it stood as a symbol of retail defiance
Kenny Dalglish pictured with Bray Manager Pat Devlin outside the Celtic Shop in the Jervis Street Shopping Center in 1999

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 16:10
Larry Ryan

Remember Dónal Óg Cusack’s great columns in this paper? Compulsive reading whether the subject was Suarez or Casillas or Frank Murphy.

Would you believe it’s seven years since Dónal Óg wrote about why he’d fallen out of love with Celtic?

How the buses had long stopped going from Cloyne. How the pilgrimages to the Gallowgate or Durty Nellies had dried up. Like the thinned crowds at Knock.

It struck a chord well beyond Cloyne and Cork, that one. Echoed many experiences of the way Celtic’s grip on Ireland had gradually loosened. A grip that squeezed hard during the Martin O’Neill years.

Cusack put it down to the shrunken ambition of the club post austerity. “The romance and the ambition and the vision have all been stripped away. When I meet the fellas, we talk sadly about Celtic as if they are in the past tense.” 

How, then, did The Celtic Shop in Dublin’s Jervis Centre survive until now?

For years, 22 to be precise, it stood as a mysterious symbol of retail defiance. When you think of all the businesses shut over two decades, it was a minor miracle. When you consider how few Celtic jerseys you see on schoolkids nowadays, it’s a miracle to rival a Marian apparition.

The Jervis long ago lost its other great symbol of Irish football culture, its Harry Ramsden’s, even if that wasn’t the branch where Big Jack’s boys famously took on Harry’s Challenge before defeat by Austria.

But the Celtic shop outlasted them all, defied slowdown and crash and austerity and pandemic. Many suspected it would defy nuclear winter. 

Until Thursday, when word came from the club that “after 22 years, The Celtic Store in the Jervis Centre Dublin has come to the end of its lease and “had opted not to renew its lease at the end of October.” 

It will, instead, “focus on the growth of its online channel”.

Seven years ago, Cusack wrote: “The last time we went to Glasgow, we didn’t know it would be the last time”.

If only I’d known, that last time in the Jervis, I’d have stretched to a hooped hat for one or two of the old Bhoys still making the trip.

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

