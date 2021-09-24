Peter Bryan, five-winner League of Ireland winner with Waterford FC, dies

Peter Bryan, who won five League of Ireland medals with Waterford FC in the golden era at Kilcohan Park, has died at his Nevada home in America, after a recent battle with illness. He was 77.

Born in Coventry back in 1944, he signed his first professional contract with Oxford United at the age of 17, before he was persuaded by the great Jimmy Hill to make the move to Waterford where he spent a decade at the club.