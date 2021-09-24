Peter Bryan, five-winner League of Ireland winner with Waterford FC, dies

Peter Bryan, who won five League of Ireland medals with Waterford FC in the golden era at Kilcohan Park, has died at his Nevada home in America, after a recent battle with illness. He was 77.
Born in Coventry back in 1944, he signed his first professional contract with Oxford United at the age of 17, before he was persuaded by the great Jimmy Hill to make the move to Waterford where he spent a decade at the club.
Bryan was a household name in the Waterford defence during their period of dominance that began in 1966, and after missing out on the first of the titles, he went onto be a regular feature in the team for the great European nights that the Blues played during that time.
He also played on goal for Waterford when they beat Finn Harps 2-1 in the 1974 League Cup final in a game played at Tolka Park after regular keeper Peter Thomas got injured prior to the final. Peter also invested in businsss in Waterford during his time in the city when he set up the Waterford Athletics Sports Store on Peter Street.
Bryan was recognised by the League of Ireland for his performances in the early 1970’s, before he left Waterford for the USA. He landed a job as a player-coach of the New York Apollo in the ASL back in 1977 before signing a three-year-deal with the Los Angeles Skyhawks only for that club to fold a year later.
He set up an insurance company in America after his footballing life finish where he operated a major operation.
Peter is survived by his wife Breda, son David, daughter Suzanne, granddaughter Sarah, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.