Football rumours: Arsenal to lose Alexandre Lazette on a free

Lacazette will be able to enter talks with other clubs in January and move for free in the summer
Football rumours: Arsenal to lose Alexandre Lazette on a free

Alexandre Lacazette is in the headlines (Tim Keeton/PA)

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 09:16
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Alexandre Lacazette has dealt Arsenal a blow as he intends to run down his contract at the Emirates, reports the Daily Mirror. The 30-year-old will be able to enter talks with other clubs in January and move for free in the summer with Atletico Madrid among the potential suitors the paper adds.

Liverpool could reignite their interest in West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, the Liverpool Echo says. Jurgen Klopp’s side were linked with a move for the £20million-rated forward in the summer.

Manchester United are looking to tempt Barcelona into selling Ousmane Dembele, reports the Manchester Evening News. The 24-year-old has been at the Nou Camp since 2017.

Sticking with Manchester United and the Daily Express reports Tottenham will look to sign Anthony Martial in January, with the London club proposing Tanguy Ndombele moves in the opposite direction.

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea, the Daily Mirror says. Rudiger’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires in June 2022 and talks on a new deal are not progressing.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with a move for the Dortmund player, writes Mundo Deportivo.

Federico Chiesa: Borussia Dortmund will look to bring in the 23-year-old from Juventus if Norwegian Haaland leaves, reports Calciomercato.

Marco Asensio: The Anfield club could also look to sign the 25-year-old from Real Madrid, according to Fichajes.

More in this section

Georgie Kelly 20/9/2021 Airtricity League top scorer Georgie Kelly won't decide on future until end of season
Republic of Ireland v Serbia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Ireland's potential Nations League opponents revealed by Uefa
Stephen O'Donnell before the game 10/9/2021 Graham Cummins: Promised land just out of reach for St Patrick's Athletic
gossip#ArsenalPlace: UK
St Patrick's Athletic v Wexford - extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter-Final

League of Ireland: Frustrated Chris Forrester focused on hitting back at the Hoops

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up