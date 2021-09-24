League of Ireland: Frustrated Chris Forrester focused on hitting back at the Hoops

It’s presumptuous to think the late goals which cost St Patrick’s Athletic points against Shamrock Rovers this season rankles most with Chris Forrester.

Aaron Greene’s 87th-minute equaliser robbed the Saints of a memorable win at Tallaght on the opening night of the season and Daniel Mandroiu struck even later in the rematch at Inchicore to nick a 2-1 victory.

But, ahead of tonight’s final meeting of the title contenders, it is the last duel in late July that he regrets most. Even his own recall of the 3-1 defeat tells its own story.

“It was 3-0 or 3-1,” Forrester said. “That left a sour taste.”

Such was the balance of play of the fixture at Tallaght, with Rovers running out comfortable winners, that his drastic recollection is understandable. The 28-year-old was part of the last St Pat’s team to win the title in 2013 and, if they’re to push the champions over the last lap, taking points off them is essential.

Entering tonight’s final series of nine matches, Rovers hold a six-point buffer at the summit, with a game in hand.

That advantage is attributable to the results between the top two, given they have each accrued the identical number of points, 48, from games against the other eight opponents.

Tonight, in front of a sold-out limited 2,500 capacity composed solely of their own fans, is Stephen O’Donnell’s team’s opportunity to slow Rovers’ gallop towards back-to-back titles.

“If we get the three points, all the pressure is back on Rovers,” Forrester declared about their quest for a seventh straight home win.

“It’s not going to be the league decider but it is a massive game in terms of the title. You can’t deny that.

“With Rovers six points ahead, it would become very difficult should they win but this is the pressure you want to play under in every game.

“Rovers are the only team we haven’t beaten this season. That’s a challenge for us to go and put right in our own heads and I believe we can.”

Forrester returned from a spell in the UK in early 2019 aiming to rekindle the glory days from his first stint but the first two seasons didn’t go to plan.

Harry Kenny was gone as boss before the end of the first campaign and it has naturally taken his successor O’Donnell time to settle into his first managerial role. There was the Covid-19 interruption of last year in the mix too.

Pat’s have elevated from midtable muddlers to title contenders this season, with Forrester to the fore as top scorer from midfielder.

Neither he nor his manager want him pigeonholed as the creative spark who, as a playmaker at Peterborough United, made a provisional Ireland squad in 2016 but drifted off the main stage into relative obscurity.

Between this title charge and an upcoming FAI Cup semi-final, the draw for which takes place after tonight’s game, he’s got sufficient scope to create a new chapter in his career.

“It’s just down to me being properly fit and having good hunger,” he says of his renaissance.

“I worked really hard in pre- season on my own fitness, putting myself in the best frame I can be in. I basically concentrated on my own life. It put me into a great place and I’ve continued to play well after a good start.

“Personally, I haven’t been challenging for trophies, or scoring goals in consecutive games, for a few years. You just want to hold onto it when you haven’t been in this situation for a while.”

O’Donnell’s rebuild consisted of recruiting some of his fellow title winners at Dundalk like Robbie Benson and John Mountney and fusing them with younger graduates in the form of Ben McCormack and Darragh Burns. Only a select couple from Liam Buckley’s trophy-laden era, such as Ian Bermingham and Forrester, have survived the overhaul.

He’d like to extend his initial three-year contract that expires next month to continue the new dawn but securing the silverware within sight is the immediate priority.

“I was only saying to one of the lads that this is what you want as a footballer — people talking about and what you can potentially do in the league and the cup,” Forrester added.

“We’ll see at the end of the season whether we can look around the dressing room and say to each other that we gave it our all. Once you can do that there will be no complaints from anyone.”

Benson and Lee Desmond are back in contention to feature for the Saints after injury lay-offs. Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has doubts over Graham Burke, Joey O’Brien, Aaron Greene and Sean Hoare.

Friday’s fixtures: SSE Airtricity Premier Division (all 7.45pm): St. Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers, Richmond Park, 7.45pm (Live on RTÉ2); Waterford v Drogheda United, RSC; Derry City v Longford Town, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium,; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers, Oriel Park; Bohemians v Finn Harps, Dalymount Park.

SSE Airtricity First Division: Athlone Town v Wexford FC, Athlone Town Stadium; Cabinteely v Shelbourne, Stradbrook; Treaty United v Cork City, Markets Field; Galway United v UCD AFC, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm.