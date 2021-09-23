Airtricity League top scorer Georgie Kelly won't decide on future until end of season

Bohemians’ striker Georgie Kelly admits he'll delay deciding his future until the season ends as hometown club Derry City circle the league’s top scorer.

Keith Long earlier this week expressed optimism about keeping hold of the 20-goal frontman for next season and the fact he’s midway through a Masters Degree in Finance and Renewable Energy at UCD has an influence on his base.

However, Derry’s Chairman Philip O’Doherty, who recently became a billionaire by selling his engineering business, has promised Ruaidhrí Higgins the funds to mount a title challenge next season.

Michael Duffy is expected to follow the path taken by Dundalk teammate Patrick McEleney back to the Ryan McBride Brandywell once the campaign concludes in November and Kelly’s firepower makes him another attractive target.

Shamrock Rovers are also believed to be in the hunt and the 23-year-old’s ambitions of testing himself in the UK could be realised sooner than planned given his form.

Kelly’s wonderous equaliser against Derry on Monday made him the first Bohemians player since Jason Byrne in 2009 to reach the 20-goal milestone.

With the Gypsies trying to retain their European place for next season, either through a league campaign that continues on Friday at home to Finn Harps, or as FAI Cup winners, he’s parked a final decision on his next move.

“We haven't even discussed anything yet but I'm sure we'll just sit down once the season finishes and work it out,” Kelly said about his situation at Bohemians.

"Yes, I'd be lying if I said that I didn't want to (test myself outside the LOI). At the same time, I would not be one to just go and jump at the first chance. It would have to be the right move.

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians during the launch at Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“My course finishes in March and, having spoken to the head of the Smurfit school of business, they'd have no issues with me postponing if the right move came along. They’re flexible.” A switch to Derry in time for the 2022 season kicking off in February would probably allow him to complete his academic commitments.

Kelly is aware of their push for honours, jokingly referring to O’Doherty’s “bags of cash”.

The man from Burnfoot said: "I grew up 10 minutes from the Brandywell stadium, so they were the club I supported.

"It would be great to see Derry challenging again. They have only won two LOI titles in their history.

"I think Ruaidhrí is the right man to do it. If they back him now, he can really get Derry into a title challenge. With Fats (McEleney) and possibly a few more coming in, they will be right up there."

- SSE Airtricity League Fifa ’22 Club Packs with crests for all ten Premier Division teams are available to download from www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-22 when the games launched on October 1.