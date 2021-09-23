Ireland's potential Nations League opponents revealed by Uefa

Ireland will discover their opponents for next year’s Uefa Nations League campaign when the draw is made on Thursday, December 16 in Switzerland.

Uefa confirmed the date today after holding their latest executive committee meeting.

Ireland will be in League B of the 55-nation competition, their placing determined by how they finished in the last instalment in November 2020. They are one of the four teams allocated to the third tier of nations in League B.

The potential opponents in the four-team group are drawn from the subsets:

A: Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iceland.

B: Finland, Norway, Scotland, Russia.

D: Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania, Armenia.

Four of the six matches for each nation will be played between June 2-14, with the remaining two scheduled from September 22-27.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is under contract until July 2022 but FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill has confirmed that a review of his position will be conducted by the association’s board once the current World Cup campaign ends on November 14.

Two points taken from a possible 15 in their opening five matches has put Ireland out of the qualification reckoning with three games left.

They are next in action against Azerbaijan in Baku on October 9 followed by a home friendly against Qatar four days later.

The campaign concludes with a double-header, the visit of Portugal on November 11 before the series ends away to third-placed Luxembourg three days later.