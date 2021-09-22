Nuno Espirito Santo confident Harry Kane will regain top form, after securing Cup progression

Nuno Espirito Santo gave Tottenham Hotspur fresh hope about Harry Kane when he declared the striker has much more to bring to the table.

Kane scored in the shootout after netting his second goal of the season as Spurs led 2-0 before being pegged back by a Wolverhampton Wanderers revival.

“In terms of the squad and preparation we have players who have played 60 to 70 sessions and players that have had 15 sessions,” said the Spurs head coach.

“So when the balance is right, everyone will be at the right moment , the players will improve and the team will get better.

“Harry did a very good game and there is much more to come. It’s about the team improving together.” Four-times winners Tottenham’s passage to the Carabao Cup fourth round summed up their inconsistent season so far.

Kane, Sergio Reguilona and Bryan Gil netted in the shootout but crucially, Wolves missed from 12 yards through captain-on-the-night Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker and Conor Coady.

Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also missed in the shootout, while Joao Moutinho had put Wolves back in front.

Before the shootout, Tanguy Ndombele and Kane gave Nuno’s side an early, seemingly unshakeable grip on this tie only for Dendoncker and Daniel Podence to level.

“The boys prepared well for the penalties,” added Nuno. “We spent a lot of time preparing.

“It’s about having the right information to give to the goalkeeper and the players doing their tasks.” Ndombele coolly slotted past John Ruddy in a one-on-one in the 14th minute.

The French midfielder charged down Conor Coady’s clearance then sold Willy Boly a dummy before drawing Ruddy when Oliver Skipp had dispossessed Neves in midfield.

Nine minutes later it was 2-0. Molineux paid its respects to the great Jimmy Greaves before kick-off and Kane did his legacy no harm with a sublime finish the striker would have been proud of.

Skipp again beat Neves and Dele Alli split the defence with an incisive pass to leave the Spurs and England captain with a one on one.

Soon after Giovanni Lo Celso crucially trod on the ball and the moment was gone.

Wolves looked lost but from nowhere, they found a lifeline in the 38th minute when Dendoncker headed home Rayan Ait-Nouri’s corner.

The tempo increased and the tie became ended to end; Ruddy was relieved to see Ndombele’s swerving shot squirt wide after he spilled the ball.

Then Wolves were level. Ndombele gave the ball away to Hwang Hee Chan, who fed Dendoncker, who slipped in Podence to dink to Gollini’s left.

Ruddy then came to Wolves’ rescue twice, sticking out a hand to divert Gil’s snapshot then palming away Kane’s header.

The dice appeared to be falling Wolves’ way though as two shots from Neves went close – the first grazing the top of the bar.

But Spurs kept their nerve to squeeze through in the shootout.

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage said: “We are creating the chances which is the positive but the way we are conceding chances and goals from the opponent is disappointing.”

WOLVES(3-4-3): Ruddy 8; Mosquera 6 (Coady 9 mins, 6), Boly 6, Kilman 6; Hoever 6, Neves © 7, Dendoncker 7, Ait-Nouri 6 (Semedo 75 mins, 6); Podence 7 (Moutinho 84 mins, 6), Silva 5 (Traoré 46 mins, 7), Hwang Hee Chan 7.

Subs (not used): Jiménez, Trincão, Moulden.

TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Gollini 7; Tanganga 6 (Reguilon 90+7 mins, 6), Romero 7, Sánchez 6, Davies 6; Alli 7 (Hojbjerg 82 mins, 6), Skipp 8, Ndombele 7; Lo Celso 6 (Son Min-Heung 62 mins, 6), Kane 7, Gil 7.

Subs (not used): Austin, Doherty, Rodon, Scarlett.

Referee: P Bankes 7/10.