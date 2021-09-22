Revenge for David Moyes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues Old Trafford trophy wait

Man Utd 0 West Ham 1

David Moyes finally tasted victory as a visiting manager at Old Trafford and, with it, went another hope for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he tries to win his first trophy as Manchester United manager.

A goal from Manuel Lanzini settled a thoroughly entertaining win in the Carabao Cup, the last domestic trophy won by United, under Jose Mourinho, in 2017.

In front of 72,468, the biggest crowd to watch a League Cup game in five years, this was some form of vindication for Moyes who, of course, enjoyed a miserable and short-lived spell as one of Solskjaer’s predecessors.

He had never won in the opposition dug-out here — cynics might suggest he had not won that many games from the home one either — and, since leaving Old Trafford had failed to beat his old club in eight attempts with Sunderland and West Ham.

But, this early in the new season and just days after losing a league fixture against the same team, this was a nice stage on which to end that drought.

The visitors struck early with a goal that was hardly a surprise, given their confident start and the fact United full-back Alex Telles was enduring an error-ridden start to the game.

He was beaten far too easily by Ryan Fredericks’ run to the by-line, with the full-back’s drag back deflecting off Victor Lindelof into the path of Lanzini who made no mistake from a dozen yards.

It was a great start from a Hammers side that had dominated the opening eight minutes but came at a cost with Fredericks injured as he tumbled down the ridiculously steep camber that runs off the Old Trafford playing surface.

By the time he limped off, after 17 minutes, the hosts had recovered from that disorganised start and were beginning to put the Hammers goal under serious pressure.

Mark Noble might have given away a spot kick as he tugged at the shirt of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata’s terrific volley thundered against the West Ham bar and flew out of harm’s way.

United kept swarming on, Jadon Sancho having a shot deflected wide, Nemanja Matic setting up Anthony Martial whose shot rolled wide and Lingard’s terrific strike from the edge of the area being turned awaythe by Alphonse Areola.

It was hardly relevant to compare the fixture with Sunday’s memorable league game - especially as West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen was the only survivor in either starting line-up - but, like their previous meeting, it was shaping up to be an entertaining encounter.

Another Hammers debutant, Czech international Alex Kral, was beaten by Martial who again powered into the area and, again, shot wide as his woes in front of goal - two goals in his previous 23 appearances before last night - continued.

The game had settled into a rhythm that continued after the restart when Mata’s chip into the area was met by Sancho who volleyed wide at the first attempt.

Diogo Dalot, impressing at right-back also threatened, shooting just wide after a Donny van de Beek effort was blocked but, by the hour, Solskjaer had seen enough and thrown Mason Greenwood into the fray.

It was almost an inspired move, the youngster’s first touch a shot that Areola did well to keep out with his legs although West Ham threatened to exploit United late as they exploited holes on the break.

Andriy Yarmolenko wasted a glorious chance to wrap up the tie, rounding the keeper but hitting the post after 86 minutes, while Noble and Jarrod Bowen were also denied by Dean Henderson in a frantic finale.

Man United (4–2-3-1): Henderson 6; Dalot 8, Lindelof 6, Bailly 7, Telles 5 (Elanga 72, 6); van de Beek 7, Matic 6; Sancho 7, Mata 6 (Greenwood 61, 7), Lingard 7 (Fernandes 72, 7); Martial 5.

Sub not used: Jones, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola 7; Johnson 7, Dawson 6, Diop 7, Fredericks 6 (Coufal 17, 7); Noble 6, Kral 7; Yarmolenko 6, Lanzini 7 (Fornals 68, 6), Masuaku 6 (Vlasic 68, 6); Bowen 7.

Subs not used: Zouma, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Randolph.

Referee: J Moss 7