League Cup: Arsenal too strong on derby dress rehearsal

ARSENAL 3 WIMBLEDON 0

Mikel Arteta sent a near sell-out crowd home in high spirits ahead of Sunday's North London derby against Tottenham. The Arsenal manager successfully made 10 changes to his starting line up to win this third round League Cup tie in a north v south London derby warm-up which the fans seemed to take as seriously as his replacement players.

A third win a row for Arteta has eased the noise around his future even though this was not as easy as the score suggests. He will now probably make another ten changes to make the step up from League One to Premier League opposition at the weekend.

An early penalty from captain on the night Alex Lacazette and late second half efforts from Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal a deserved victory, but Wimbledon played their part in front of a huge contingent of travelling fans.

And it was after only 10 minutes that Nesta Guinness-Walker was bamboozled by Gabriel Martinelli's fleet-footed dribbling. He tripped the Brazilian forward and Australian referee Jarred Gillett dramatically pointing to the spot.

Gillett is due to become the first overseas official to referee a Premier League match when he takes charge of Watford v Newcastle on Saturday.

There were still hundreds of spectators streaming into the stadium as the Frenchman sent Nik Tzanev the wrong way from the spot and it seemed to enhance the volume and levels of celebration as they cascaded down the staircases in jubilation.

Lacazette celebrated his first goal of the season as if it were one of the most important of his career as he ran to the Arsenal fans behind the Clock End goal, kissing his badge and punching the air with unbridled passion.

Wimbledon stood their ground and kept pressing for a way back into the game. They were even the better team for a spell and showed why manager Mark Robinson is making a name for himself and the League One side.

Robinson, who has had jobs as a DJ, an Elvis impersonator and a tour guide at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge, is also an interestingly inventive manager at this level.

He has got the club to employ a specialist free-kick coach and another just to look after the substitutes, who he refers to as finishers.

It is producing a brand of football exciting the south London supporters too, who came in huge numbers across the river.

And they united with Arsenal fans before kick-off in a generous ovation in recognition of the passing of England legend Jimmy Greaves and when both sides took a knee before kick-off.

Wimbledon gave them more to cheer about in the second half too.

Arsenal threatened to double their lead through a stinging long range shot from Thomas Partey, before he was withdrawn to rest ahead of weekend duties.

The impressive Nuno Tavares headed against a post from a Martinelli cross, soon after and Wimbledon's only threat now was on the occasional fast break.

So long as they could keep Arsenal to just one goal, they were very much in the match, as the tension in the incredibly enthusiastic crowd for an early-season midweek league Cup tie betrayed.

The noise levels went through the roof when local hero Bukayo Saka came on for a tiring Martinelli.

And the England international teenager played a role in setting up fellow Arsenal youth product Smith Rowe, Partey's replacement, to score from close range in the 78th minute.

Just two minutes later and Cedric Soares set up Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal's third on his first appearance of the season.

The last cheer of the evening was reserved for the stadium announcer relaying news Tottenham had been taken to penalties at Wolves.

ARSENAL: Leno 6, Cedric 6, Holding 6, Mari 6, Tavares 8, Lokonga 7, Partey 7 (Smith Rowe 60), Maitland-Niles 6, Martinelli 7 (Saka 76), Nketiah 6 (Balogun 83), Lacazette 6.

Subs (not used): Hein, Chambers, Kolasinac, Elneny.

WIMBLEDON: Tzanev 6, Guinness-Walker 5, Heneghan 6, Nightingale 6, Lawrence 7, Woodyard 7, Hartigan 6, Rudoni 6 (Chislett 69), Assal 6, McCormick 6 (Mebude 60), Palmer 6 (Pressley 54).

Subs (not used): Csoka, Marsh, Alexander, Oualah.

Referee: Jarred Gillett 7.