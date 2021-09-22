Australia goalscorer Mary Fowler reunited with Irish grandfather after Matildas lose in Dublin

Australian teenager Mary Fowler is another that got away for Irish football. But there was an emotional homecoming last night in Tallaght for the rising star of the Australian game.

Fowler scored twice for the Matildas and was their outstanding player throughout, outshining superstar Sam Kerr on her 100th cap.

Mary Fowler of Australia celebrates with team-mate Sam Kerr, left, after scoring her side's first goal. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It wasn't enough for the visitors as a rousing Irish effort secured a first win in eight games for Vera Pauw's side.

But that didn't prevent Fowler taking the time afterwards for an emotional meeting with her Dublin grandfather, Kevin Fowler from Ballymun, presenting him with her shirt as well as a warm embrace.

And the scene was captured by Sportsfile photographer Stephen McCarthy in a beautiful sequence of pictures.

Mary gets ready to hand over the shirt that scored twice against Ireland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fowler was born in Cairns to an Irish father (also Kevin) and Papua New Guinean mother. Brother Caoimhín and sister Ciara have played underage for Ireland and the FAI attempted to tie Mary to the green from an early age.

But the Australian Football Federation also acted swiftly to cap Fowler when she was still only 15.

Last night Fox Sports Australia described Fowler as the "one shining light" for a ragged away side, who were without some of their Olympic players in the 3-2 loss.

And Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson reserved special praise for Fowler, who was winning her 16th cap.

“Mary Fowler’s first half was just world class. Oh my,” Gustavsson told the Sydney Morning Herald. “She is so good out there, on and off the ball, the way she sets players up, her movement — she’s floating out there, and she’s one v three at times, just sliding out of those pressure moments. And then her finishing, we know she’s brilliant with her right and left foot.”

This one will go in a frame. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In 2018, Fowler spoke about the big decision ahead of her.

“I want to play for Australia, but obviously Ciara and Caoimhín have played for Ireland,” Mary told AAP.

“And we all want to play together for the same country. Family is really important to me, it’s important to all of us. I’m not in any rush to make that decision right now, I’m only 15, so we’ll see.”

That choice has been made but even on the big international nights there's always time for family.