League of Ireland referees 'firing out cards to managers all too easily' - Stephen O’Donnell

Stephen O’Donnell has sympathy for under-fire League of Ireland referees but has echoed the disappointment expressed by his fellow managers at the volume of sideline red cards.

Eyebrows were raised when Derek Tomney was appointed to St Patrick’s Athletic’s FAI Cup quarter-final against Wexford last Friday, just six days after his controversial performance in a league game.

Tomney drew the ire of both managers for sending off three players in Longford Town’s win over Dundalk.

The same official dismissed O’Donnell’s defender Sam Bone when the Cup game was scoreless, a decision the club is appealing.

“It’s a tough gig to be a referee and there’s been a lot of headlines about officiating,” said O’Donnell.

“Sitting up in the stand, it’s easy to watch a referee’s performance when you’ve a clear head.

“It’s for supporters sitting in the stand watching a players’ performance to say: ‘he should have done this and done that’.

“It’s tough when you’re in the middle of a fast-paced game and there’s split second decisions to make from tackles.

“Some of the decisions on Friday I didn’t agree with but you’re going to get that every week.

“They’re coming under a lot of pressure which you could say is unfair.

“It’s like players going into a game, getting a lot of heat which is not a great place mentally to be going into matches.” Although the Saints boss has leapt to the defence of referees, noting the spotlight they increasingly face, he is aghast at the prevalence of sending-offs for managers and coaches.

Tim Clancy (Drogheda United), Marc Bircham (Waterford), Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps) and Ian Ryan (Wexford) are amongst those hit by touchline bans this season.

“Looking at the English Premier League and every main league in the world, you rarely see a managers getting red or yellow cards,” he noted.

“I don’t think that’s because managers are so more polite in those leagues. That is an issue. They’ve been firing out cards to managers all too easily.

“It breaks up the flow of the game when a referee runs over to the sideline.

“It’s an emotional game and it would be worse if everyone turned up and it was like a morgue.”