Johnny Nicholson: Box office Liverpool an awesome sight

Norwich v Watford was huge for both sides, but perhaps especially for Norwich who have to at least make a passable impersonation of a side who is trying to stay up. They failed to do that.
They’ve now lost their last 15 top-flight games and frankly it does not look impossible that they will earn zero points this campaign. It’s often said there is not much difference between the top third of the Championship and bottom third of the Premier League and while that may be generally true, the Canaries, last year’s champions, are doing their best to disprove the notion.
Toothless in attack and incontinent in defence, they’ve now scored just twice and let in 14 in five games. Watford, 3-1 winners, were hardly stellar themselves, but looked a cut above. They will do well to hold on to Ismaila Sarr in January. His graceful acceleration and two-goal haul makes him really stand out in an otherwise fairly ordinary side.
Norwich are on pace to ship over 100 goals this season. They should avoid wasting money in the January transfer window, accept that relegation is inevitable and go down laughing.
Bees boss, Thomas Franks, is an interesting manager. He comes across as very self-assured and confident in the philosophy he has brought to Brentford and that clearly invests huge confidence in his players. They’re well-prepared and play to plan.
Against Wolves they dominated the first half, went two up and had the ball in the net four times. Wolves had no answer. 11 shots off target but none on target, despite dominating possession 63/37. They’re OK until the last third and then at that point, they don’t seem to have a plan, a strategy, or any clue what to do.
The problem with having a speed merchant like Adama Traroe is that when things get tight, the rest of the team tends to just rely on him doing something extraordinary, but Traore is not a reliable magician. His head down no-nonsense tendencies still all too frequently lack end product. He’s a fantastic out ball when you’re defending a lead, but when you’re trying to get back into a game, his effectiveness is diminished.
But Brentford’s ‘game management’, which we used to call time wasting before football got pretentious, was appalling and they should be called out on it. Even so, at the moment, they look very comfortable at this level.