Gerry Cox: Memories of Jimmy Greaves unite bitter rivals Chelsea and Spurs

Never mind the result, nor the continued decline of Tottenham Hotspur at the hands of table-topping Chelsea, this was all about Jimmy Greaves.

The doyen of English goalscorers, who passed away hours before kick-off, made his name as a teenage tyro at Chelsea before cementing his place as one of the best in the world while at Spurs.

He played for other clubs, from the mighty AC Milan to the more modest West Ham and then Barnet in his twilight years, when alcoholism was beginning to take its toll.

But Greaves was best remembered scoring in the white shirts of Tottenham and England, and what memories they are. The little footage there is may be flickering, and he played on pitches that were often mudbaths, but the quality was and still is there for all to see.

Before kickoff there was a montage of just a few of his 466 goals in 661 appearances for club and country, the majority of them scored for Spurs.

His former team-mates, many of them grey-haired now, paid tribute on the pitch and again at half-time. Steve Perryman and Glenn Hoddle were young players at Spurs when Greaves was coming to the end of his career there, but they admitted he taught them so much. Hoddle highlighted the spatial awareness Greaves had, while Perryman compared his speed of thought, balance and finishing prowess to that of Lionel Messi. High praise indeed.

Others queued up to pay tribute – Ossie Ardiles, Martin Chivers, Gary Mabbutt and the more recent Ledley King all told tales of his brilliance on the pitch and good humour off it.

And then it was time for the fans. There is no love lost between supporters of these two bitter rivals, but they were united out of respect and remembrance for one of their favourite sons. Greavesie’s Chelsea career was extraordinary. The boy wonder started scoring as soon as he was given a chance in Ted Drake’s ‘ducklings’, as the young Stamford Bridge side of the late 1950s was known. It was little wonder he’d been thrown into First Division football, having scored 51 and then an astonishing 122 goals in the preceding seasons of youth football.

Fittingly he made his debut as a 17-year-old against Tottenham, the side he supported as a kid growing up in Essex. When he finally arrived at Spurs, after 132 goals in 169 games for Chelsea and an ill-fated, short stint in Milan, Tottenham were the powerhouse of English football, having just won the first League and Cup double of the 20th Century.

Greaves added goals, 266 in 379 games for Spurs, a record that Harry Kane has been chasing. The England captain never got close to adding to his own tally yesterday, though, having another bad day even when Tottenham were on top for most of the first half.

Kane has not looked the same player since his highly-publicised desire to move to Manchester City came to nothing this summer, and it looks like he will never catch Greaves now.

How Spurs could have done with Greavsie’s ability to turn a half-chance into a goal. For the opening 45 minutes they looked a better side than the table-topping team from west London but could not score.

Possibly spurred on by the emotion of the day, Tottenham showed more attacking intent and it was only a superb display of defensive awareness from Thiago Silva and the adroit keeping of Kepa Arrizabalaga that kept them at bay.

“Thiago and Kepa were great, but I was not happy with the first half,” admitted Thomas Tuchel. “We lacked the intensity Tottenham showed and I was not happy with it, so we changed things.”

Tuchel made tactical tweaks at half-time, sending on N’Golo Kante for Mason Mount, but more importantly he insisted his side should play with more urgency, sending them out with more energy and intensity.

Chelsea dominated before Thiago Silva opened the scoring, and Spurs fell apart. When Kante’s hopeful shot was deflected past Hugo Lloris by Dier, the game was up, and Antonio Rudiger’s goal in stoppage time added insult to injury for Tottenham.

The fact that all three goals were scored by primarily defensive players was perhaps poignant. For all the talk of the goalscoring prowess of Kane and Romelu Lukaku, neither even went close to scoring, nor showed a mastery of the art that Greaves possessed.

There will never be another quite like him, more’s the pity.