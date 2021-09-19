Roy Keane furious with Spurs: 'Kane’s body language today, his performance today, oh my goodness'

Not for the first time, Roy Keane’s anger was stirred by a Tottenham performance, after Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory at their London rivals.

Keane has regularly clashed with Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports duty when discussing Spurs and today he was appalled by the attitude of some of their players in the second half after the sides went in scoreless at the break.

Keane said: “I thought Chelsea were excellent. We know what they are about now. Real quality, lots of energy, desire, men v boys.

“I couldn’t believe how bad Spurs were. You can have an off-day and obviously, sometimes you lose to quality, but the lack of desire — all the goals.

“You talk about wanting to put your body on the line.

“The game is 90-odd minutes long. This idea you did well in the first half, it doesn't matter. It’s over the course of the game. You get through your difficult spells. You try and survive you stay in the game.”

Club captain Harry Kane didn’t escape Keane’s ire.

“I’ve no problem with them being short of quality, Tottenham, but I’m talking about Kane, Kane’s body language today, his performance today, oh my goodness.

“I’m pretty angry watching Spurs there today. You talk about their football, the difference in terms of desire, in wanting to win a football match, we see that in the second goal.

“The Tottenham players not doing the basics of a game of football. I’m talking about closing somebody down, putting your body on the line, that comes from desire, that comes from within.

“We can criticise the coach and maybe a lot of other stuff but get to the ball, stop the shot, put your body on the line.”

The former Manchester skipper was particularly unimpressed with Spurs' efforts to close down N'Golo Kante for Chelsea's second goal.

“They’re thinking, there’s a long way back for us now, feeling sorry for themselves a little bit, we’re a bit unlucky, we done alright the first half… rubbish, rubbish. The game is 90-odd minutes.”

Of Chelsea's third goal, scored by Antonio Rudiger, Keane added:

"It could have been six or seven. Look at Kane and Alli, look at them, going through the motions. This is pretend closing down."