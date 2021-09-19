Chelsea too good on emotional day at Tottenham

Tottenham 0 Chelsea 3

Two goals in the space of eight second-half minutes plus another in stoppage-time secured a deserved victory for Chelsea at Tottenham on the day both clubs mourned the loss of Jimmy Greaves.

England legend Greaves, who died earlier in the day, was a prolific goalscorer for each London rival but this derby was sealed in the visitors' favour by stars not renowned for their net-finding abilities.

Veteran defender Thiago Silva headed home a corner from Marcos Alonso to break the deadlock in the 49th minute.

And luck deserted Spurs in the 57th minute when a long-range effort from defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante, who had come on at half-time, took a hefty deflection off Spurs defender Eric Dier to give goalkeeper Hugo Lloris no chance.

Centre-back Antonio Rudiger found the net late on to seal an emphatic victory for the Champions League holders.

Lloris denied Silva, substitute Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic further second-half goals as Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten side moved up to second in the Premier League table, behind Liverpool on goal difference.

Harry Kane was kept quiet for Tottenham, who are seventh following two straight losses.

TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Lloris 9; Royal 6, Romero 6 (Sanchez 83, 5), Dier 7, Reguilon 7; Ndombele 6 (Skipp 62, 6), Hojbjerg 7, Alli 6; Lo Celso 6 (Gill 62, 6), Kane 6, Son 6.

Subs (not used): Gollini, Doherty, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Skipp, Davies, Scarlett.

CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Arrizabalaga 6; Christensen 7, Silva 8, Rudiger 8; Azpilicueta 7, Jorginho 7, Kovacic 7, Alonso 8; Mount 6 (Kante 46, 8), Havertz 6 (Werner 70, 6); Lukaku 7.

Subs (not used): Bettinelli, Chalobah, Niguez, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, James.

Referee: Paul Tierney 6.