Fans bring the noise but Pep Guardiola's attack clams up

To talk about 'crisis' at Manchester City is ridiculously premature, despite the bizarre off-field argument Pep Guardiola decided to pick with one of the club’s fans’ representatives this week, but the Premier League champions are certainly entering an interesting stage of the early season sparring.

Guardiola will send out a young academy-based team to take on League One Wycombe in Tuesday's Carabao Cup and has a worrying injury list ahead of Saturday’s visit to in-form Chelsea.

Read More Pep and City give extra fans little to cheer about

Three days later, City will visit PSG, and a reunion with Guardiola’s protégée Lionel Messi in the Champions League, before the Premier League fixture list takes them to Liverpool on the first Sunday in October.

“I don’t have any alternatives, we are going to play a few young players, some first team players, but some will rest for the games we have ahead of us,” said Guardiola of tomorrow’s cup tie.

“A few players from the academy are going to play because we have John (Stones), Aymeric (Laporte), Rodri, Oleks (Zinchenko), I think Gundogan, all of them are injured.

“Ruben Dias and Joao (Cancelo) played all the minutes and I do not think they will be able to play in this game. We will see tomorrow. We don’t have four or five days, we have three to make a good selection. It’s an opportunity for the academy, that’s why they are there.”

The timing of that injury list, certainly, could hardly be more inconvenient. The absence of Stones and Laporte will not exactly enthuse Guardiola when Lukaku, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar, Salah and Mane, to name just a handful of opposition strikers, lie in wait.

City were a clumsy Kyle Walker challenge away from conceding a penalty here again Southampton, referee Jonathan Moss first awarding it for a foul on Adam Armstrong and showing the defender a red before changing his mind after checking his monitor.

There were similar concerns in midfield — where Fernandinho looked all of his 36 years in deputising for the injured Rodri — and in attack where City’s run of scoring 21 goals in their previous four home games came to a juddering halt.

“Rodri had some muscular problems, not big but I don’t know how many days, the doctors could not tell me,” said Guardiola.

“And my captain (Fernandinho) is my captain, he tried and did it and like all of us, we were not precise, not clear in our actions and all of us, we struggled.

“Sometimes the opponent is good. If you are analysing the reason why we don’t create more chances and for that reason.”

As for his forward line, this was a bafflingly sub-par performance from a side that had scored six in their Champions League win over Leipzig just three days earlier and recorded 5-0 victories in their last three home league games.

At least supporters were vocal in support of their team and manager on Saturday even if the players, sadly, did not return the favour.

“Always, when the game is not good, I feel bad for them. They come to see a game, to see a show, they want to enjoy it,” said Guardiola.

“When it happens I’m grateful, when it doesn’t happen, I’m a little bit guilty because we didn’t play good but I don’t understand this subject, asking me about what I said.

“Because what I said was ‘Guys, come, be together for the next game’ and that’s the same thing I’m going to say now - ‘Please come on Tuesday against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup.’”