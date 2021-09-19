'It wasn't the most beautiful game, but it helps to win': Arsenal relieved to be climbing table

One swallow does not a summer make, and in the case of Arsenal successive single-goal victories over the Premier League’s bottom two in no way indicate that the Gunners are in any shape or form ‘back’.

And do not expect at this stage any of the league’s bigger beasts to be losing sleep about the achievements of Mikel Arteta’s side in the space of a little over a week.

However, from the shocking predicament of losing their opening three games, where they failed to score and conceded eight goals in their worst start to a league campaign for 67 years, they have at least taken tentative steps in what appears to be the right direction.

This hard-fought victory at Turf Moor was not a vintage one, but Martin Odegaard’s free-kick after 30 minutes delivered the precious cargo of three points.

The Norwegian curled a lovely effort over the wall and past Nick Pope for his first goal since securing his £30m permanent move from Real Madrid. “It wasn't the most beautiful game, but it helps to win,” reflected the match-winner.

“I believe in this team. Even though we lost some games in the beginning I had the same faith and belief. It's important to get a win somewhere like this. We are a young team but showed character as it is not easy to play this kind of game.”

There was little else to mention from an attacking point of view, but his side did enough to grind out a result to evoke memories of a the ‘1-0 to the Arsenal’ chants heard up and down the country back what now seems a lifetime ago.

In general, the Gunners dealt well with what little Burnley could muster going forward to secure successive clean sheets. It wasn't without alarm, and their hearts would have sunk when referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the penalty spot for Aaron Ramsdale’s challenge on substitute Matej Vydra midway through the second half.

An equaliser, with Burnley in the ascendency, would have set up a daunting last quarter, but instead Taylor was invited to review his decision by VAR and reversed his first call with evidence suggesting Ramsdale had won the ball.

Arteta’s back was against the wall after the 5-0 hammering at Manchester City three weeks ago, and these last two victories have, momentarily at least, eased some of the pressure. But with a North London derby to come at home to Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday, the Spaniard faces another fixture full of scrutiny.

This game did allow him to give an airing to the 4-3-3 formation that many believe to be his preferred one, in very much the manner of his mentor, Pep Guardiola.

Thomas Partey made his first start of the season in the heart of midfield. His energy and power should allow the more creative talents of Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe to shine, and certainly the former found space to show off his passing prowess, albeit helped by facing Burnley’s two-man central midfield.

The Arsenal defence held firm, with Gabriel the stand-out performer, putting his body on the line when needed while Japanese right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu passed his first assignment away from home.

There was also a clean sheet for Ramsdale to make it two out of two since he was called up to replace Bernd Leno in goal. The last time Ramsdale recorded successive Premier League shut-outs was in October 2019 and since then he has two relegations on his CV with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

But he is clearly a young goalkeeper on the rise, and if he can repel Harry Kane and Co. next Sunday, his status as Arsenal’s new number one would surely be confirmed.

As for Burnley, it is now just one point from their opening five games, with only Norwich below them in the table. As ever they competed hard, but could not find the quality to turn the match in their favour. You fear it will be a familiar failing for them this season.