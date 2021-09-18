Dream start for Steven Reid in Forest hotseat 

Reid, named caretaker manager following the dismissal of Chris Hughton, masterminded victory for a Forest side that has endured a 13-match winless league run.
Steven Reid,

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 17:17
Clifford Dennis

Former Republic of Ireland international Steven Reid steered Nottingham Forest to a first Championship win of the season at in-form Huddersfield.

Lewis Grabban hit the opener for Forest after wonderful work by Brennan Johnson who had sprinted down the wing from his own half before delivering the cross.

And the visitors sealed the win after Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls had saved smartly from Ryan Yates only to deflect Joe Lolley's follow-up into his own net.

