Pep and City give extra fans little to cheer about

Premier League

Man City 0

Southampton 0

PEP Guardiola’s plea for more supporters to show up certainly generated a better atmosphere at the Etihad but, unfortunately, his players failed to respond and could consider themselves fortunate to escape with a point.

Southampton striker Adam Armstrong was first given, then denied, a strong penalty claim on the hour after Kyle Walker was ruled to have fouled the striker as he raced through on goal, with the defender shown a red card by referee Jonathan Moss.

But after consulting VAR, and his pitchside monitor, Moss overturned his decision and granted City a reprieve.

Guardiola’s spat with a fans’ representative about the relatively small crowd for the midweek Champions League win over Leipzig had dominated pre-match talk.

But one part of Guardiola’s midweek statement was irrefutable after he had claimed he expected his team to be fatigued after their midweek exertions.

It certainly looked that way in a goalless first half in which they toiled, despite the enthusiastic backing of their fans, and occasionally threatened but failed to force visiting keeper Alex McCarthy into a meaningful save.

It took until midway through the first period for City to carve out their first meaningful chance as Walker’s right-wing cross was slightly too high for Ilkay Gundogan who could only head over.

Raheem Sterling, starting for the first time since the opening day of the season, curled an attempt wide after McCarthy had cleared a Gundogan free-kick fairly unconvincingly.

Southampton could sniff that this was not the City side that had scored 21 goals in their last four home games and grew in confidence.

In fact, the half would end with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team creating the best chance of the half, following more sloppy City play at the back, with Nathan Redmond and Che Adams combining for Mohamed Elyounoussi to place a disappointing effort straight at Ederson.

And with City uncharacteristically slow and careless in midfield, the hosts were beginning to look susceptible as Oriol Romeu robbed Gundogan of the ball soon after the restart and Che Adams advanced before shooting just wide.

By the time Kevin De Bruyne entered the game, City and Walker had enjoyed their brush with the penalty decision and Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden - not a bad trio - quickly followed De Bruyne off the bench.

It took until the 90th minute for City to seriously threaten after De Bruyne’s cross was headed goalwards by Foden, with Sterling converting the rebound from McCarthy’s save, only to be judged offside.

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 6, Dias 7, Ake 6, Cancelo 8; Gundogan 6, Fernandinho 5 (De Bruyne 64, 7), Silva 6 (Foden 71, 7); Jesus 6 (Mahrez 66, 6), Sterling 6, Grealish 7.

Subs (not used) Carson, Torres, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand.

SOUTHAMPTON (4-1-4-1): McCarthy 6; Livramento 8 (Perraud 86), Stephens 6 (Salisu 36, 7) Bednarek 7, Walker-Peters 7; Romeu 9; Redmond 6, Ward-Prowse 6, Elyounoussi 8, Adams 6 (Broja 67, 6); Armstrong 6.

Subs (not used) Forster, Lyanco, Djenepo, Tella, Diallo, Valery.

Referee: J Moss 5