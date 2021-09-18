Mane joins the century club as Liverpool overrun Palace

Premier League

Liverpool 3

Crystal Palace 0

Sadio Mane secured his century of goals for Liverpool and continued his personal crusade against Crystal Palace as Liverpool went top of the Premier League.

Mane's close-range goal just before half-time means he has scored in each of his last nine appearances against the Londoners - a Premier League record for a player against a particular team.

Mo Salah and sub Naby Keita added late goals as Liverpool sealed a ninth consecutive win over Palace although they were made to work hard by Patrick Vieira's team who came into the game off the back of a 3-0 win over Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp made six changes following the midweek win over Milan, giving Ibrahima Konate his debut alongside the returning Virgil Van Dijk.

They were almost caught cold by Palace in the first couple of minutes with Alisson tipping Wilfried Zaha's close-range effort onto the post and then former Liverpool player Christian Benteke heading against the other post.

Liverpool were soon in their familiar stride, however. They piled on the pressure, had numerous shots blocked and Vicente Guaita saved well from Jordan Henderson's volley.

Diogo Jota contrived one of the misses of the season when he lofted the ball over an open goal from a couple of yards after Guaita had parried Thiago's diving header into his path.

Mane spared his teammate's blushes however when he gave Klopp's men a deserved lead. After the overworked Guaita had parried Mo Salah's header Mane reacted quickly, swiveling at the far post to claim his 100th goal for the club in all competitions in 224 appearances.

Liverpool found chances harder to come by in the second half when they lost Thiago through injury. Palace sub Ordsonne Edouard - who scored two on his debut against Spurs- wasted a great chance to equalise when his touch let him down with only Alisson to beat.

Salah made sure of the points with a volley at the far post after Kostas Tsimikas' corner had been flicked on and was promptly booked for taking off his shirt in celebration. Keita had the third with a fine volley from the edge of the penalty area after Guaita had punched out Salah's corner.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3-): Alisson 7; Milner 8, Konate 7, Van Dijk 7, Tsimikas 7; Henderson 7 (Origi 88), Fabinho 8, Thiago 7 (Keita 62, 7) Salah 8, Jota 6 (Jones 76, 6), Mane 7.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Robertson, Phillips.

Booked: Salah.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Guaita 7; Ward 6, Anderson 7, Guehi 6, Mitchell 6; Gallagher 7, Kouyate 6, McArthur 6 (Riedewald 64, 5); Ayew 6, Benteke 6 (Edouard 64, 5), Zaha 5.

Subs not used: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Hughes, Clyne, Kelly.

Referee: Andrew Madley.