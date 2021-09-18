Rooney learns of Derby's administration on Sky Sports News

The Derby boss also admitted he has yet to speak to the club's chairman about the situation which could result in a 21 point reduction
Derby County manager Wayne Rooney                       

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 15:37
Colm O’Connor

Derby manager Wayne Rooney learned that the club was entering administration from a report on Sky Sports News. 

The former England international - who is in his first managerial role at Pride Park - also revealed that he has yet to speak to the club's chairman Mel Morris.

Derby face a minimum of a 12-point deduction for entering administration, rising to a maximum of 21 if a separate matter for breaching EFL accounting rules is upheld

"I've seen it on Sky," Rooney told Sky Sports when asked how he learned of the situation. 

"I spoke to (chief financial officer) Stephen Pearce after, but initially I saw it on the TV.  I have spoken to Stephen, I haven't spoken with Mel. I am sure he has got other things on his mind."

Rooney said his sole focus, and that of his players must be on their game against Stoke on Saturday afternoon.

"You can see this morning it was a bit flat because by me not getting all the information, the players had no information and they saw it on Sky as well," Rooney added. "I spoke to the players this morning and we have to be professional. We know we are in a difficult position and there will be a points deduction coming our way but we have to do our job.

 

