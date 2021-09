Leicester City 2 Napoli 2

Leicester City’s supporters are singing about going on a European tour but they will have to improve on their opening Europa League Group C tie against Napoli if they are to earn their air miles.

In ugly scenes after the final whistle, rival supporters spilled over the segregation netting to confront each other before they were dragged away by police and stewards, while objects were hurled between fans.

On the pitch, and brilliantly led by pass-master, captain, and Italy Euro 2020 winner Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli, who are joint top of Serie A with three wins out of three, dominated in terms of chances, but only rescued a point through previously wasteful Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen scored twice in the second half, sandwiching efforts from Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes, while Patson Daka had an effort ruled out by VAR for offside as Brendan Rodgers’ side ended the game with 10 men after Wilfred Ndidi was sent off for a second bookable offence at the end.

Roared on by a near capacity crowd in the home areas, Leicester looked to make an immediate impression on the Italians’ goal.

After striker Osimhen’s fierce, early drive forced Kasper Schmeichel to gather at the second attempt when he spilled the shot, they did just that.

In keeping with the slick style of play we have come to expect from Leicester under Rodgers, it came from a move of high quality.

Barnes executed a one-two with Kelechi Iheanacho, and, with Daka heavily patrolled at the near post, the winger picked out Perez at the far post.

The former Newcastle forward made no mistake with a volley that flew in at the near post off left back Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

But after such a convincing start, Leicester lost their way and conceded chance after chance as Napoli grew in confidence.

Osimhem screwed his shot horribly wide, then Kevin Malcuit sidefooted well over the bar with time and space on his side.

Midfielder Insigne fired wide by a whisker before the wasteful Osimhen sliced horribly over from 12 yards.

Napoli’s best chances came on the stroke of half-time.

Hirving Lozano then forced Schmeichel into a diving save with a firm header.

Napoli continued on the front foot into the second half.

Then Lozano failed to control Insigne’s curling pass into the danger area.

Insigne was yet again the architect, this time with a free kick to set up Piotr Zielinski, but the latter missed his kick in front of Schmeichel.

Completely against the run of play, Leicester thought they had scored a second goal in the 54th minute.

Saka slid the ball home but VAR ruled Ryan Bertrand, standing watching the move, was offside from the initial pass.

Leicester made certain of a second goal in the 64th minute.

Iheanacho split the Napoli defence with a fine pass to Barnes, who drove low across goalkeeper David Ospina into the bottom corner from a tight angle.

Napoli finally netted in the 69th minute when Osimhen held off Jannik Vestergaard to lob Schmeichel after a neat, one-touch move in the box.

And the Italians gained the point they deserved when Osimhen climbed above Soyuncu to head home Matteo Politano’s cross in the 88th minute.

LEICESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel 7; Castagne 6, Evans 6 (Söyüncü 46 mins, 5), Vestergaard 5, Bertrand 6; Perez 7 (Tielemans 46 mins 6), Ndidi 5, Soumare 6 (Maddison 77 mins, 6); Iheanacho 8 (Vardy 87 mins), Daka 7 (Lookman 70 mins, 6), Barnes 8.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Ospina 7; Malcuit 7 (Nunes Jesus 83 mins, 6), Rrahmani 6, Koulibaly 7, Di Lorenzo 7; Zambo Anguissa 7 (Petagna 83 mins, 6), Ruiz 7, Zielinski 7 (Elmas 64 mins, 6), Lozano 7 (Politano 64 mins, 6), Osimhen 8, Insigne 8 (Ounas 74 mins, 6).

Referee: T Martins.