Chris Sutton: 'Security risk' prevented former Celtic player from working at game in Ibrox

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has said that he and former Hoops boss Neil Lennon have been prevented from working at a Europa League game at Ibrox due to a "security risk".
Rangers subsequently confirmed the charge from Sutton, where he made the claim on social media.
The Ibrox club said the security risk prevented them from allowing Sutton and Lennon into the ground for the live TV coverage of Celtic vs Real Betis on BT Sport.
In a statement, the broadcaster said:
"We had hoped that Darrell Currie and the team would be able to present the coverage of both the Celtic and Rangers Uefa Europa League games live from Ibrox this evening, as we have done in the past. Rangers have since raised security concerns and so we have had to change our plans."
The mentioned change of plan, according to the broadcaster, sees Currie front the coverage of the Rangers vs Lyon game with guests including Ally McCoist and David Weir while Paul Dempsey hosted coverage of Celtic from a studio. According to BT Sport's social media accounts, Stiliyan Petrov, John Hartson and Rory Hamilton are also part of the coverage for the Celts.