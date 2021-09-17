Courtney Brosnan puts Kiev gaffe in past ahead of final audition

Goalkeeping residencies were a staple of Irish international teams, both men and women, up to five years ago.

Shay Given, save for a brief spell in retirement, held a firm grip on the No 1 spot for 15 years.

Fellow centurion Emma Byrne surpassed the 20-year mark as first-choice up to retiring in 2017.

Similar changed patterns have consumed both teams since — Darren Randolph and Marie Hourihan taking the mantle for a few years, only to find themselves squeezed out by newcomers.

Teenager Gavin Bazunu has wrested control from Mark Travers within Stephen Kenny’s pecking order, while Caoimhín Kelleher is adding to the competition.

It was equally tight in the women’s team. During the last campaign, the European qualifiers that ended in December, Hourihan was displaced by Courtney Brosnan and then restored.

Hourihan’s injuries created a vacancy for the final two fixtures, firstly taken by Brosnan and then Grace Moloney.

The changeover between the qualifiers against Ukraine and Germany was probably attributable to Brosnan’s problems in Kiev.

Áine O’Gorman was credited, more like debited, with the own-goal that cost Ireland the point to all but secure a play-off spot, yet the goalkeeper’s inability to move her feet swiftly enough to control the wayward backpass was a contributory factor.

In the 11 months since, O’Gorman has applied dry humour when reminded about the concession, asserting she’ll be forever remembered for the calamity regardless of the heights she’s reached at club and international level.

Brosnan, the American-born stopper who joined Everton from West Ham United ahead of the Women’s Super League season, has also tried to erase it from the memory bank.

“Being an elite top athlete, things happen,” she reflected, speaking for the first time about the incident.

“As much as there’s the physical side, the mental side is just as important.

As an elite athlete, you get used to adversity and setbacks. It’s always difficult when things don’t go your way but being able to move forward is really important to me.

That outlook entails contending for the custodian’s spot in Vera Pauw’s side for the World Cup qualifiers kicking off next month.

Both Brosnan and Moloney started a game apiece in the last gathering, the double-header friendly against Iceland in June, and Hourihan’s exclusion from the squad renders it a straight shootout between the pair of emerging contenders.

Moloney, being first-choice at Reading, has the edge over Everton back-up Brosnan, but she dropped out of the warm-up for the weekend defeat to Arsenal and is doubtful for next Tuesday’s friendly against Australia.

That puts the New Jersey-born keeper in position to lay out her credentials on her fifth cap in the final audition for the qualification double-header against Sweden and Finland.

Ideally, she’d have game-time behind her to bolster that pitch but accepted the risk of idleness by opting to challenge England international Sandy MacIver at Everton.

“The main goal is to be playing for both Everton and Ireland. It’s one of the most difficult things when choosing a club. You have to look at everything: where you will challenge, game-time, and how much you’ll improve your game. I spoke to Vera and goalkeeping coach Jan Willem van Ede about what was the best for me.

“There’s the balance of saying, ‘if I go here, how much better will I be?’ A lot of that was taken into account in moving to Everton.”

At least she’ll have fans in the ground on her first occasion to line out at home. Eligible through ancestors from Roscommon and Kerry, she’s not claiming lineage to any of the legendary GAA Brosnans from the Kingdom.

“Em, not that I know of,” she responds about the bloodline. “But having that name has to be good for me!”