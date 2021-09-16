Cobh Ramblers hand permanent contract to Darren Murphy

Cobh Ramblers have placed their trust in manager Darren Murphy by upgrading his interim arrangement to a permanent contract until the end of 2023.

The First Division club turned to their U19 manager in mid-July after parting ways with Stuart Ashton.

He followed up a victory in his first game, an FAI Cup tie against Liffey Wanderers, by holding leaders Shelbourne to a 2-2 draw at Tolka Park.

A scoreless draw against Athlone Town followed but a run of five straight defeats since, including a Cup exit to Maynooth University Town, hasn’t dented the club’s faith in their young manager.

“We believe Darren to be an innovative, highly methodical, ambitious young manager,” the board stated. “We are confident that results will in time better reflect all of the improvements that Darren and his backroom team are making behind the scenes.”

Murphy, a former Ramblers player in the early 2000's who also had stints at Stevenage, Port Vale and Cork City, was delighted to be handed a fresh two-year contract.

“I really appreciate the club showing their faith in me and my team,” the 36-year-old admitted. “We’re all happy to continue on. We came in to help the club and the players. That’s our goal and we’ll continue with that. We’re going to continue on that good work and bring Cobh Ramblers to the next level. The club is more than supportive of us off the pitch and long may that continue. It’s been a tough season. That brings on the will to improve and have a better season next year.

“We will keep continuing to help these players succeed. We want this club to succeed, and we’ll give it our all, at every training session, at every match. This is football. Once the club is going in the right direction then that’s the main goal.” Cobh are next in action on Saturday week at home to Bray Wanderers, aiming to go level with eighth-placed Cabinteely but also avoid being caught by bottom side Wexford, who beat them 3-1 last Friday.