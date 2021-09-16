Lucy Quinn beats Brexit to end five-year wait for Ireland role

Birmingham City’s English-born striker Lucy Quinn has declared for Ireland and will be in the squad for Tuesday’s friendly against Australia.

The 27-year-old – whose grandparents hail from Sligo – joined the Blues from fellow Women’s Super League club Tottenham Hotspur in the off-season.

"This is massive for my family, I've wanted to do this for them for such a long time,” said Quinn after finally receiving her Irish passport.

“To be involved in my first camp with Ireland is such a proud moment.

"I started the process to become eligible five years ago once I knew that I wanted to play for Ireland. It was always a goal in my mind the whole time, but there were issues with paperwork and Brexit and some other things.

“I think I put my Dad through a lot of stress collecting information that he was not aware of, in terms of family history, so this is a massive thank you to him."

Quinn, who has also played for Portsmouth and Yeovil Town and Tottenham Hotspur, is part of an Irish colony at Birmingham City.

Marie Hourihan, Harriet Scott, Louise Quinn, Jamie Finn, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Emily Whelan are all clubmates.

"The target now is to get that first cap and to become a regular in the squad,” Quinn added about the immediate future which involves the World Cup qualifying campaign kicking off next month against top seeds Sweden and Finland.

“I want to become the other Quinn in the squad...Louise has been amazing for such a long time, I knew of her for many years, so if I can make my stamp on the squad and score a few goals, I can hopefully help the team to push on."

Republic of Ireland squad v Australia Tallaght Stadium (Tues, 7pm) LIVE on RTÉ2, tickets on sale.

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves) Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)