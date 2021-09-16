Ireland down to 50 as England move up to third in FIFA world rankings

Belgium remain top-ranked with Brazil still in second
Ireland down to 50 as England move up to third in FIFA world rankings

England are third in the FIFA world rankings (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 10:18
Mark Mann Bryans

A difficult international window for Stephen Kenny's men saw the Republic of Ireland drop to 50th in the latest FIFA world rankings. 

Meanwhile, England moved into the top three for the first time in nine years following their results during the September international break.

Having sat fourth in the standings since April 2019, the Three Lions leapfrogged world champions France to move up to third in the list released on Thursday.

Belgium remain top-ranked with Brazil still in second but Gareth Southgate’s side are now in the top three, matching their best-ever position within the ranking system.

They held onto third place for August and September in 2012 under Roy Hodgson and have now amassed enough points to regain a spot on the podium.

Following on from their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy on penalties, England recorded back-to-back 4-0 wins over Hungary and Andorra before drawing 1-1 in Poland as they continue their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

England were as low as 13th when Southgate was appointed as manager permanently in November 2016.

Since then England have reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, the last four of the inaugural Nations League the following summer and made their first major final in 55 years before losing to Italy in July.

Scotland and Northern Ireland both enjoyed a leap of four places, to 45th and 47th respectively and Wales remained in 19th.

More in this section

FBL-FRA-BRA-MBAPPE-PELE Pele ready for 'extra time' after leaving ICU
Liverpool v AC Milan - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Anfield Chris Hatherall: Shades of Istanbul on yet another special Anfield night 
Manchester City v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League - Group A - Etihad Stadium Manchester City win nine-goal thriller but perfectionist Pep Guardiola sees room to improve
englandplace: ukplace: scotland
Chris Hughton file photo

Steven Reid steps in as Chris Hughton sacked by struggling Nottingham Forest

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up