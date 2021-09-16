Steven Reid steps in as Chris Hughton sacked by struggling Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have announced manager Chris Hughton has been "relieved of his duties" after the club's poor start to the season.
Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 10:33

Forest sit bottom of the Sky Bet Championship and Wednesday night's home defeat to Middlesbrough left them without a win from any of their first seven matches.

The club said on their official website: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as first team manager.

"The club would like to place on record its appreciation for Chris' efforts. Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure.

"Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach."

Former Newcastle and Brighton boss Hughton has spent less than 11 months in charge at the City Ground after signing a two-year deal when replacing Sabri Lamouchi in October last year.

Forest added: "The search for the permanent successor has begun and the club will update supporters in due course. The club would like to wish Chris all the best in his future career."

Forest have made their worst start to a season in more than 100 years and slipped to a fifth successive home defeat in all competitions on Wednesday.

They will be bidding for their first win of the season at Huddersfield on Saturday under former Blackburn and Millwall midfielder Reid, who had been first-team coach.

Hughton is the fifth permanent manager to depart the City Ground since Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis bought the club off Fawaz Al Hasawi in 2017.

Forest, who finished last season in 17th place, made seven new signings during the summer transfer window, but fans had already turned on Hughton after disappointing early results.

