Chris Hatherall: Shades of Istanbul on yet another special Anfield night 

Just a few months ago the future of the Champions League was under threat as clubs plotted a Super League alternative, but Liverpool’s stunning victory over AC Milan underlines why the competition should never be tampered with again.

The fixture had a lot to live up to with misty-eyed Reds supporters looking back to a legendary night in Istanbul in 2005 when their side came from 3-0 down to beat Milan on penalties in the final. But it certainly delivered, as the teams played out an absolute classic at Anfield — one which adds to the pantheon of Liverpool’s great European nights.

The comeback this time was only from 2-1 down to win 3-2, but don’t let that fool you. The game had everything you need to fall in love with football; a frenetic atmosphere, a dominant and fast-paced Liverpool attack, a stirring comeback from Milan after going 1-0 down, and an equally impressive response from the home team in the second half.

Then, to cap it all, victory was completed with a goal of stunning quality from Jordan Henderson — his first in the Champions League in seven years. Add in a disallowed goal, a penalty save, and countless chances for both teams and you start to understand why the Champions League is so special.

But what we shouldn’t forget is that what made it such an occasion was that these two great clubs don’t play each other very often. In, fact this was only the third time ever — and the first at Anfield.

The Super League model would have seen the biggest teams fight it out against each year after year, with no prospect of relegation and no punishment for poor form.

Thank goodness it never happened because a night like this is what European football is all about.

Of course, the Anglo-Italian match-up would have been a high-profile fixture in any season, but the fact that Milan haven’t played a Champions League tie since losing to Atletico in the last 16 of the 2013-14 campaign raised the bar even higher.

The seven-time European champions have been in the football wilderness for all that time, including three years in the Europa League and three more years with no European football at all. Something that would be impossible under the Super League model.

Finishing as runners-up to Inter in Serie A last season has brought the giants back to life and they played their part in a remarkable match on Merseyside. Ahead of the game, Milan defender Simon Kjaer described the tie as a future final and perhaps he was thinking not of Istanbul but of Athens in 2007 when Filippo Inzaghi was the hero as the Italians won the trophy with a 2-1 victory to gain revenge over the Anfield side.

It has taken 14 years for the old rivals to meet again, and the wait was worth it. In fact, it was the wait — and Milan’s joy at being back in the big time — that created the kind of the atmosphere and occasion which made it special.

The opening minutes were breathless as Liverpool set off at a pace we haven’t seen from them since their title-winning season, and it is no exaggeration to suggest they could have been three or four ahead before Milan even blinked.

Trent Alexander-Arnold did deliver for 1-0, but a penalty miss from Mo Salah, his first in 18 spot kicks, opened up the opportunity for ambitious Milan to respond. They did so with two goals before half-time, from Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz, setting up the possibility of an even better second half.

The teams duly delivered. A disallowed goal for Milan was quickly followed by one that counted from Salah as the game continued to fizz at an incredible pace — before Henderson’s 20m half-volley following a corner sealed victory in spectacular fashion.

Liverpool fans may be concerned at the way their team conceded, and with manager Jurgen Klopp’s decision to rest Virgil van Dijk and others for such a big game, but that won’t be the talking point. The headlines will be about the quality and excitement in a group of death which also includes Atletico Madrid and Porto, a line-up which hints at further excitement to come. Who on earth would want to change this competition? Long live the Champions League.