Katie McCabe: Equal pay deal with FAI doesn’t add pressure

Ireland captain Katie McCabe insists her team isn’t burdened by extra pressure to break their qualification duck by a landmark equal pay deal with the FAI.

The Arsenal left-sided player was ensconced in talks with the FAI and men’s captain Séamus Coleman that recently brokered an arrangement whereby all players will receive the same fee, up to €2,000, for representing their country.

When basic rights were attained in 2017 following strike action by the players, then chief executive John Delaney responded by placing the onus on the team to reach a first ever major tournament.

That breakthrough remains elusive as they enter into a fresh qualification cycle for the 2023 World Cup, which begins with a double-header next month against Sweden and Finland, the top two nations in their group.

Friday’s initial opener in Georgia had to be postponed until next June due to Covid-19 red-list restrictions, leaving Ireland instead using the visit of Australia next Tuesday to Tallaght Stadium as their warm-up for their Scandinavian tests.

“People say ‘oh, the money’ but it was not about earning loads of the money for us,” said McCabe, a regular at Women’s Super League title contenders Arsenal.

“This was only about parity. When I first came into the squad back in 2015, we didn’t get anything. The transition over the last few years has been quick but some of it has been a fight.

“For us the pressure is that we are Ireland, wanting to qualify for major tournaments. We did that when we had nothing.

“If equal pay had been off the table, we still have a job to do as footballers representing our country.

“People can use equal pay anyway they want. For myself, as captain, I want to leave the team in a better condition than I inherited it to prepare the next generation.

“That’s what it is about; making sure we can solely focus on football with all the other stuff taken care of. It is up to us now to do a job on the pitch.”

Thus, within their gift is a determination to end a miserable run of seven successive defeats. Facing the nation ranked 11th in the world, fresh from them reaching the Olympic Games semi-finals, doesn’t present the ideal prospect to arrest the slide. McCabe could come up against two fellow Gunners — goalkeeper Lydia Williams and defender Steph Catley — in the Matildas squad but, most menacingly, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr.

Arsenal’s recent 3-2 WSL win at the Emirates over Kerr’s champions — their first since 2018 — marked an early triumph for McCabe but Kerr will be eager to mark her 100th cap with at least one addition to her haul of 48 international goals.

“With the likes of Sam, Australia have top, top players and a really talented team,” the 25-year-old noted.

“I watched a lot of the Olympics and I felt they were unlucky to finish and not get a medal. The quality they played with at times was frightening.

“It’s a really big test for us next week but it’s coming at a good time as they have played Sweden a lot of times over the Olympics and I think it will be important for us to get that.

“Australia are like us in a way; physical, very together, and passionate. Ideally, I would have preferred to get up and running against Georgia. It was really frustrating as we were told everyone who played in England wouldn’t be able to travel.

“It was important for us to find a solution, whether that was a neutral venue in Sweden or reversing the fixture, but I don’t think Georgia were budging, so the football authorities stepped in and rescheduled it.”