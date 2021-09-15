John Caulfield extends Galway United stay

Galway United have tied manager John Caulfield down till the end of 2023 on a contract extension.

The former Cork City boss ended his 15-month absence from the game to take charge in August 2020.

From second bottom of the First Division, he swiftly worked his magic by elevating them to the playoffs.

In this first full season, Caulfield has maintained the upturn by keeping the Tribesmen in contention for promotion. They are currently joint second in the table alongside Treaty United with five games remaining.

Regardless of whether he can steer United through the playoffs, the 56-year-old will remain at Eamonn Deacy Park to complete the project he undertook. Galway are one of the few sides in the second tier that train on a full-time basis.

"It's over a year since I came into the job and a lot has happened since,” Caulfield said today. “We got to the playoffs last year in the short spell I was here before we went full-time this year with new management.

"We have new players and it's an exciting time. I'm really thrilled after so much work has gone in. We're trying to get out of the First Division.

“The potential of the club; the rapport around the city and county; and the fans coming back all make us want to reawaken the club.

"We want to bring success to the club. I'd like to thank Jonathan Corbett and the board for their backing and hopefully we can drive the club forward over the next two years and bring success to it."

He added: "A lot has been made about being full-time but you have to put structures in place and get people to buy in. People see the matches every week but there is a lot of work going in the background.

"There are a lot of young players coming through the academy with Johnny Glynn there and we see great potential. At the same time, we need to deliver results on the pitch."

With the FAI Cup quarter-finals this weekend, United's next game is on September 24 against fellow promotion chasers UCD.

United's director John Corbett said: "When John took over, compared to now, there's been significant progress, and we are pushing hard for promotion. He has laid sound foundations for the future.

"The level of professionalism has helped not only with the senior team but with the underage players. He gave Alex Murphy his debut this year and he has since signed a professional contract with the club.” Caulfield enjoyed a decorated period at Turners Cross, culminating in delivering the league and FAI Cup double in 2017.

City reached four Cup finals in a row during his tenure at the club he shares the top goalscorer record with Pat Morley, winning the competition twice.

Galway, heavily backed financially by local developers the Comer Brothers, are regarded as a sleeping giant of Irish football and now have an experienced, proven winner at the helm.