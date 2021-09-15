Germany beaten now Ireland amputee side face tough Euros test against Russia 

Ireland’s amputee team face a top of the table clash with Russia in Group C of the European Amputee Football Championships today in Poland.
The Irish side has already secured qualification to the quarter-final stage after wins over Belgium and Germany. But now face a tough test against the formidable Russians, who also have a 100% record following two 7-0 wins over the same opponents.
James Boyle was the Ireland star in the group opener with the Belgiums, scoring a hat-trick in a comfortable 8-0 victory, including this cracker.
🙌 James Boyle scored a hat-trick for Ireland as they beat Belgium 8-0 at the European Amputee Football Championships today.— Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) September 13, 2021
🤯 This was his third goal. Wow.pic.twitter.com/IIQ30FRm4m
Ruairi Murphy also bagged a brace, while Kevin Fogarty, Kevan O’Rourke and Patrick Hickey were all on target.
The clash with the Germans on Tuesday was a more tense affair, with Ireland eventually prevailing 2-1 to book a quarter-final place.
Former League of Ireland winner and amputee Christy McElligott is managing the Irish side who finished sixth at the inaugural Euros in Istanbul in 2017, which was won by hosts Turkey.
You can watch today's clash with Russia live on Facebook at 1:30pm Irish time. Details here