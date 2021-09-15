English clubs lining up for Bukayo Saka

The Sun reports Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is in hot demand. The paper, via the Here We Go podcast, says multiple Premier League clubs have made enquiries about the 20-year-old’s situation, but the Gunners have no plans to let him go.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Jules Kounde will reportedly depend on whether Antonio Rudiger‘s contract situation is resolved. According to the Daily Star, citing Sport1, the Blues could cash in on Rudiger – whose contract expires next year and has been linked with Real Madrid – and use that money to fund a bid for Kounde.