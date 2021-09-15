John Fallon: Shamrock Rovers hope European seeding will work in their favour

As the familiar sounds of the Champions League anthem pipes into living rooms this week, Irish fans are entitled to wonder if they’ll ever have a representative at the top table again.

Along with the marquee names, there’s some participants in the group stages that’ll ring a bell with League of Ireland fans.

How about Malmo, the team Cork City beat twice in 2004; or Lille, who Shelbourne pushed four years later? Or, most recently, Sheriff Tiraspol, the Moldovan champions swept aside 12 months ago during Dundalk’s march to the Europa League group stages?

In Uefa’s masterplan of European competitions, the Europa League is the equivalent of hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup. Only the League of Ireland has been shunted further into the third-tier Christy Ring Cup, the new Europa Conference League.

The hierarchy of clubs across Europe has been firmly established, as has Ireland’s status within it.

This year, they’ve failed to receive an invite to the party.

Over three days this week, 96 teams will compete in group stages, split evenly across the Champions, Europa, and Conference Leagues. Thirty-six countries of Uefa’s 55-member umbrella are represented, including Gibraltar, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Finland, Estonia, and the surprise packages from Moldova.

Of the 19 countries that had all their entrants eliminated in the qualifying rounds, the League of Ireland is the seventh highest in ranking, behind Belarus, Lithuania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Luxembourg, Latvia, and Kosovo.

Ireland had four qualifiers — title-winners Shamrock Rovers in the Champions League, with Bohemians, Dundalk, and Sligo Rovers funnelled into the Conference.

Rovers would join them in the new section, a consolation prize for exiting the primary competition at the first hurdle.

The Slovan Bratislava side they bowed out to 3-2 on aggregate over two legs not only had far superior resources than Rovers, but held that coveted fillip of a seeding.

And therein sits the challenge for Irish teams aiming to avoid being left behind again when the business end of European competition comes around.

Sheriff and Malmo forged their path from that position of strength in the first round.

Likewise, seeding proved a bedrock for Lincoln Red Imps and Flora Tallinn to create history.

They become the first teams from Gibraltar and Estonia respectively to reach European group stages, albeit through the backdoor into the Conference League.

It launched the type of feelgood stories Uefa sought from adding a controversial extra layer of their convoluted structure.

“Football is not a sport for the elite, for the rich people in sport,” president Aleksander Čeferin proclaimed about the Conference League.

“It is important to give as many of our federations the opportunity of prolonging their campaigns. It is especially for clubs who would not realistically have a chance of winning the Champions or Europa League.”

In advancing, Flora knocked unseeded Rovers out at the play-off stage, an emphatic 5-2 aggregate win.

Ironically, the Hoops had overcome Flora a decade ago en route to breaking the glass ceiling of an Irish club qualifying for the league phase.

They were unable to become the fourth team to do so in that 10-year period despite being on the favourable side of the draw reserved for domestic champions.

Sligo Rovers, Dundalk, and Bohemians were always up against things in the qualifying path, just three of the entire 66-strong batch from the opening round to falter somewhere along the four obstacles to the group stages.

Bohs generated wads of fans and money on their journey, yet succumbed to PAOK, the same fate that befell Dundalk against Dutch outfit Vitesse of Arnhem.

Rovers were the side with most regrets; their ambitions of doubling a prize pot of €1.5m and the kudos of six extra group games perishing against a more disciplined Flora outfit.

If there’s a whiff of ‘one for everybody in the audience’ off Uefa’s crusade for the greater good, Irish teams have missed out on the first giveaway.

Unlike David McMillan, who felt “hard done by” when Dundalk were reassigned from the Europa League, Rovers believe in the Conference concept.

All they have to do is fend off competition from St Patrick’s Athletic to retain their title and hope their latest European results bolster their coefficient to hand them a seeded draw.

“The three wins from our six games in Europe will contribute to our coefficient,” explained Denis Donohoe, chief executive of Rovers. “If we can retain the league, hopefully we’ll go into the first round of the Champions League qualifying path seeded. We’ll probably be borderline, either at the top of the unseeded set or bottom of the seeded.

“Being champions and getting seeded are the two boxes to be ticked to give ourselves the chance of getting to the group stages.

“The Conference League was created for smaller leagues around Europe and clubs like Shamrock Rovers.

“It would be remiss of us not to say that we want to take advantage of the opportunity and we know that the Champions path is by far the obvious route to group-stage football.”

Dundalk discovered last season however that seeding offers no guarantees when they were soundly beaten away to Slovenian champions Celje.

Conversely, the one-leg format of that tie in Covid times, coupled with the ongoing off-pitch fiasco at Oriel Park, could render it an anomaly over time.

The probability of Rovers’ flying the flag higher for Ireland in Europe next year will undoubtedly hinge upon which side of the draw they end up on.

Although luck does have its place, consistency of results is imperative for Handel’s operatic ‘Zadok the Priest’ masterpiece to amplify inside an Irish arena in the future.

Ireland senior sides are not the only causes of concern

Inevitably Ireland’s men’s and women’s senior teams, on their worst runs for 40 years, are subject to scrutiny but should the U21s receive a free pass?

It probably slipped under the radar last week amid the spotlight shining on Stephen Kenny but the age-group he bequeathed to his assistant Jim Crawford drew 1-1 against Luxembourg.

The nation ranked last of six in Ireland’s European Championship qualifying group had lost all three of their previous fixtures, including a 6-0 thumping from Sweden, before they eked out a late equaliser against the Irish at Stade Jos Nosbaum.

In a group where Italy and the Swedes will be favourites to qualify, such a slip-up by the Irish could ultimately be fatal in their latest quest to reach a first major tournament.

Kenny’s predecessor Noel King was much derided during his tenure, especially when it came to dishing out caps to dual-eligible players from England’s lower divisions, but over his four full campaigns at the helm, he only once dropped points to the bottom seeds.

There was mitigation too, as the Kosovo side that held them to a 1-1 draw in 2018 were only classified at that level as the campaign was their U21 debut.

As well as taking points off Ireland, the Kosovans beat second placed Norway and drew 1-1 against table-toppers Germany.

FAI's governance journey faces some bumps on the road

Almost four months on from the inauguration of the FAI’s new national assembly and the blending of girls leagues into their boys equivalent is still proving problematic.

Under the restructure proposed, as advised by Uefa, the Women’s FAI was to be dissolved, with the female underage leagues subsumed into the Schoolboys FAI (SFAI).

That was fine for the majority of leagues around the country who already governed both genders but eight standalone entities are battling for equal rights under the overhaul.

FAI grassroots director Ger McDermott was deployed to troubleshoot — hosting a meeting for the concerned outliers last week.

Due to the integration being raised as a significant issue, breathing space for clarity and leadership was requested.

What has been agreed is that the standalone leagues have until 2024 to integrate by affiliating sufficient team numbers. Until they do, their attendance at SFAI council meetings is restricted to that of ‘observer’ status — with no voting rights.

McDermott has vowed to make available his FAI staff to assist in smoothing over the initial friction, with the objective of growing participation and achieving on-pitch success. Nobody said the FAI’s governance journey was going to be easy.